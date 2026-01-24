

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback fell to a multi-year low of 0.7788 against the franc and multi-month lows of 1.1833 against the euro and 1.3645 against the pound.



The greenback declined to a multi-week low of 155.60 against the yen, from an early 9-day high of 159.22.



The currency is seen finding support around 0.77 against the franc, 1.20 against the euro, 1.38 against the pound and 154.00 against the yen.



