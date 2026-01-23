Digital Currency X Technology Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notification Letter

New York, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DCX) (the "Company") today announced that it received a written notification (the "Notice") dated January 20, 2026 from the Listing Qualifications (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"). The Notice stated that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). The closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.3 per share (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") was below $1.00 per share over the previous 30 consecutive business days from December 4, 2025 through January 16, 2026.

Normally, a company would be afforded a 180-calendar day period to demonstrate compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. However, pursuant to Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv), the Company is not eligible for any compliance period specified in Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) due to the fact that the Company has effected a reverse stock split over the prior one-year period or has effected one or more reverse stock splits over the prior two-year period with a cumulative ratio of 250 shares or more to one.

Accordingly, the Company's securities will be delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market. In that regard, unless the Company requests an appeal of this determination to a Hearings Panel (the "Panel") by January 27, 2026, the Staff has determined that the Company's securities will be scheduled for delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market and will be suspended at the opening of business on January 29, 2026, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will remove the Company's securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Company plans to request a hearing before the Panel to appeal the Notice and address compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. As previously announced, the Company effected a 12-for-1 share consolidation with a market effective date of January 22, 2026, in an effort to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. However, there are no assurances that the Company will be able to regain or maintain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or any other Nasdaq listing standards, that the Panel will grant the Company any extension of time to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, or that any such appeal to the Panel will be successful, as applicable.

Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DCX) is a pioneering digital asset treasury management company focused on developing innovative infrastructure for secure cryptocurrency custody and storage solutions. The Company has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of institutional digital asset adoption, with treasury holdings exceeding US$1.4 billion. The Company is executing a comprehensive digital currency strategy that includes treasury optimization, participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and development of advanced custody infrastructure.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company's projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "target," "aim," "predict," "outlook," "seek," "goal," "objective," "assume," "contemplate," "continue," "positioned," "forecast," "likely," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards, the Company's ability to be successful in its appeal of the Staff's determination to the Panel and obtain a compliance period, the Company's ability to take actions that may be required for its continued listing on Nasdaq, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes and other risks that may be included in the annual reports and other filings that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com