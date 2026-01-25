

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release November numbers for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting alight day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The leading index is expected to rise 0.7 percent on month, slowing from 0.9 percent in October. The coincident is seen lower by 0.7 percent after slipping 1.3 percent in the previous month.



Singapore will provide December data for industrial production; in November, production was down 10.2 percent on month and up 14.3 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Australia will be closed on Monday for Australia Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



