

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 25 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 4,135-point plateau and its may see mild upside again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with geopolitical concerns likely to limit any upside. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the properties were capped by weakness from the financials and resource stocks.



For the day, the index rose 13.59 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 4,136.16 after trading between 4,120.20 and 4,143.75. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 32.51 points or 1.20 percent to end at 2,746.01.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.83 percent. while Agricultural Bank of China slumped 0.88 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 0.92 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 2.49 percent, Jiangxi Copper skidded 1.14 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) fell 0.38 percent, Yankuang Energy retreated 1.42 percent, PetroChina plunged 3.15 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slumped 0.97 percent, Huaneng Power dropped 0.94 percent, China Shenhua Energy tumbled 1.60 percent, Gemdale vaulted 1.25 percent, Poly Developments jumped 1.98 percent and China Vanke was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower on Friday but quickly turned mixed and finished the session that way.



The Dow dropped 285.30 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 49,098.30, while the NASDAQ added 65.22 points or 0.28 percent to close at 23,501.24 and the S&P 500 perked 2.26 points or 0.03 percent to end at 6,915.61.



For the week, the Dow shed 0.5 percent, the S&P fell 0.4 percent and the NASDAQ eased 0.1 percent.



The mixed performance came as traders kept an eye on the latest geopolitical developments, with easing concerns about tensions over Greenland being replaced by renewed worries about a confrontation between the U.S. and Iran.



After President Donald Trump ruled out the use of force to acquire Greenland and backed off tariff threats against Europe, he has now apparently shifted his attention back to Iran and has an 'armada' heading toward the Middle East.



Crude oil prices soared on Friday as fresh war threats in the Middle East raised supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $1.75 or 2.95 percent at $61.11 per barrel.



