

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) is no longer in discussions to acquire biotech company Revolution Medicines, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.



The pharmaceutical giant had recently been in talks to buy Revolution in a deal that could have valued the cancer-drug developer at around $30 billion. However, the discussions cooled after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on price, the report noted.



While the talks have ended for now, it remains possible that negotiations could restart or that another suitor could emerge. Revolution Medicines is expected to release closely watched clinical testing data for its pancreatic and colorectal cancer drug candidates during the first half of this year, which could influence future interest.



Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that AbbVie was in advanced talks for a potential deal with Revolution, which had attracted multiple suitors. AbbVie later clarified that it 'is not in discussions' with the company.



RVMD closed at $117.68 on January 23, 2026, down $1.09 or 0.92% at the end of regular trading. In overnight trading at 9:18 PM EST, the stock dropped sharply to $95.00, a decline of $22.68 or 19.27%.



