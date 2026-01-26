

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - S-Oil Corporation (010950.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 265.01 billion South Korean won compared to a loss of 131.72 billion won in the same quarter last year.



Operating income for the quarter was 424.47 billion won up from 222.37 billion won in the prior year.



Sales for the quarter declined to 8.792 trillion won from 8.917 trillion won in the prior year.



