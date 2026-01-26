KAWASAKI, Japan, Jan 26, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the introduction of FUJITSU Sustainability Solution Eco Track (Eco Track), a non-financial information collection and disclosure support service for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (hereinafter Mizuho) to assist with human capital disclosure in its sustainability management. Mizuho will start operation of the service in January 2026.The SaaS-based service comprehensively supports the collection, aggregation, and disclosure of various data, including human capital information and other non-financial information, required for corporate sustainability management.Fujitsu will provide the service as part of its Sustainability Compliance offering under Uvance to support the realization of sustainable management by addressing ESG challenges. The service will feature a platform for collecting approximately 170 human capital data items, including the ratio of female managers and managers hired outside Japan.Mizuho previously adopted the service for the measurement, aggregation, and visualization of GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) across the company's domestic and overseas sites. Following the confirmed effectiveness of the service, Mizuho has now expanded its use to include human capital information collection and aggregation.In Japan, the disclosure of human capital information in annual securities reports became mandatory for approximately 4,000 companies in March 2023. Previously, Mizuho's group companies collected and aggregated human capital data manually using different processes, leading to challenges such as inconsistencies in information levels and increased workload. By introducing this service, Fujitsu will support Mizuho's human resources department in standardizing and streamlining data collection processes and definitions across its global operations, including Mizuho's five core group companies, offices outside Japan, and other consolidated subsidiaries.As part of its Uvance business model, which addresses societal challenges, Fujitsu will continue to advance long-term corporate value enhancement through data-driven strategy formulation and ESG initiatives, including information disclosure to society.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more:global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.