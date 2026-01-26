Power Metallic Mines Inc. (WKN: A40S32 | ISIN: CA73929R1055 | Ticker Symbol: PNPN) announces outstanding initial metallurgical test results for the Lion Zone at the NISK Project, exceeding all expectations and positioning the project as a high-profile polymetallic asset. After a prolonged consolidation phase, the polymetallic sector is showing a dynamic turnaround, driven by extraordinary circumstances that are slowly becoming the new normal. +++ Québec, Canada, is one of the best countries in the world for sustainable mining +++ World-class discoveries of copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, gold, silver, and cobalt +++ Adjacent to a nearby highway with direct access to green, CO2-neutral power +++ 100,000-meter drilling program ensures abundant news flow in the coming months +++ Demand boom for strategic metals continues unabated +++ A locked cycle test (LCT) by SGS Canada achieved a sulfide concentrate of 25.8% copper +++ Recoveries of 98.9% Cu, 93.9% Pd, 96.8% Pt, 85% Au, 88.9% Ag, and 77.1% Ni are unique +++ Still undervalued with a market capitalization of just over CAD 370 million +++ Analysts see up to 88% upside potential at a current price of CAD 1.60 Power Metallics' 313 km² land package in Québec, Canada, expanded through acquisitions in 2025, now controls the Nisk-Lion-Tiger corridor with 50 km of prospective basin margins. The Company is thus targeting Canada's next major polymetallic mine. The Western world is under pressure to act - the revaluation of Power Metallic shares is therefore only just beginning.

