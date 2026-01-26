Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: The First FF EAI Robotics Product Has Completed U.S. Regulatory Certification and is About to Officially Begin Sales

Regulatory approvals for the remaining FF EAI Robotic products in the Company's initial batch are advancing and are expected to be finalized soon.

BlackRock increased its holdings in FFAI once again. According to its latest Schedule 13G filing, as of December 31, 2025, BlackRock held approximately 9.5 million shares of FFAI common stock, up from 6.8 million shares disclosed as of September 30, 2025 - an increase of about 40%.

The FF EAI Robotics Product Final Launch and the FF/FX Par Partner Recruitment Conference will be held on February 4 in Las Vegas, at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show





LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or the "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.





"Welcome to my weekly report, issue number 39. Driven by our dual-engine EAI strategy, this week, I'd like to first share major progress on our EAI robotics business, along with a piece of good news from the capital markets:

1. The first FF EAI robotics product has completed U.S. regulatory certification and is about to officially enter sales. Regulatory approvals for the remaining products in our initial batch are advancing and are expected to be finalized soon. This progress brings us closer to realizing our 'launch is sale, sale is delivery' model, with the goal of starting product deliveries within the same month as the launch.

Our robotics strategy focuses on creating real-world use cases and user value, directly addressing the industry's current lack of true 'must-have' demand. By integrating Web3 and blockchain technologies, we aim to lead the industry into a new phase of commercialization driven by authentic user needs and value creation. Our goal is to become the first U.S. company to deliver humanoid robot products with positive contribution margins, and to rapidly scale deliveries to enter the ranks of leading EAI robotics companies in the U.S.

2. In terms of R&D, we are continuing to establish clear empowerment pathways from EAI EVs to EAI robots, aiming to transfer and apply the AI DNA and years of auto-grade AI capabilities that FF has built since its founding to empower the "brain" and "cerebellum" of our robots. In addition, FF is the only company in the U.S. market with the "EAI+Crypto" dual flywheel ecosystem, which has a natural advantage in cross-scenario, cross-domain, and cross-ecosystem technology feeding back, which will build up our core differentiated technology barriers in the EAI field.

3. The FF EAI Robotics Product Final Launch and the FF/FX Par Partner Recruitment Conference on February 4 will center around the theme of "Robot &Vehicle +". We will provide a comprehensive introduction to how FF leverages its Dual-Flywheel, Dual-Bridge, and Dual-Public-Companies structure and applies an original AI innovation + bridge model approach to systematically address industry pain points across application scenarios, cost, user experience, and ecosystem development-leading the arrival of a new era of EAI.

Next, let me share with you select portions of the product design for our first batch of robots. I'd love to hear what you think. On February 4, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, during the NADA Show - the largest auto dealer conference in North America - we will unveil even more exciting updates. Please stay tuned. In addition to that, one of the world's largest asset management institutions, BlackRock, increased its holdings in FFAI once again. According to its latest Q4 Schedule 13G filing, as of December 31, 2025, BlackRock held approximately 9.5 million shares of FFAI common stock, up from 6.8 million shares disclosed as of September 30, 2025 - an increase of about 40%.

S5, Capital and Finance:

A public company research firm that we compensated for its coverage issued a new report after the Stockholder Day event reiterating its "Buy" rating and a 12-month target price of $5 per share. The report highlights their belief that FFAI's current share price is undervalued relative to peers.

On S6 Middle East:

This week, FF made a high-profile appearance at the UMEX 2026 exhibition held in Abu Dhabi from January 20 to 22, showcasing the FF 91, FX Super One, and our EAI robotics strategy. The booth drew strong attention throughout the event, including visits from the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and other senior UAE officials, making FF a clear focal point of the show.

Moving on to AIxC, Crypto Flywheel:

AIxC announced that it has launched an accelerated global talent recruitment initiative this week to support faster execution across its three-core driving-force businesses, including RWA EAI ecosystem development.

AIxC also launched the X Space series of events this week, with the first event receiving a strong response. Going forward, when circumstances permit, I may personally participate in future X Space sessions to engage directly with the community-sharing industry insights, discussing future trends, and providing updates on key company-level developments. Stay tuned and see you all next week!"



Faraday Future is a California-based global intelligent Company founded in 2014 and is dedicated to reshaping the future of mobility through vehicle electrification, intelligent technologies, and AI innovation. Its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, began deliveries in 2023 and reflects the brand's pursuit of ultra-luxury, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. FF's second brand, FX, targets the high-volume mainstream vehicle market. Its first model, Super One, is positioned as a first-class EAI-MPV, with deliveries planned to begin in 2026. FF recently announced its entry into the Embodied AI Robotics business with sales beginning this year, connecting its future strategy of bringing a new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics.

