

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved less than initially estimated in November to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose slightly to 109.9 in November from 109.8 in October. In the flash estimate, the score was 110.5.



Moreover, this was the highest reading since May 2024, when the reading was 111.1.



Meanwhile, the coincident index dropped to 114.9 in November from 115.9 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation. The latest reading was revised downward from 115.2.



The lagging indicator climbed to 112.9 in November from 112.2 in the prior month.



