Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Mobilizes First Drill Rig to The Rift Rare Earth Project in Nebraska, U.S.A.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical and strategic metals, is pleased to announce that the first drill rig has arrived at site for the Company's inaugural drill program at its 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project, located within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A.

Figure 1. First drill rig arriving and being staged at the first drill pad at the Rift Rare Earth Project, southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A.

The first rig is currently being assembled and commissioned, while site preparation activities, including access routes, drill pad construction, and logistical staging, are underway to support upcoming drilling operations.

The planned Phase I drill program will focus on verifying and expanding on the significant rare earth (REE) mineralization defined by previous operators, with drilling planned to cover 850 metres of north-south strike in the high-priority southeastern portion of the Company's Rift Rare Earth Project. Targeting has been supported by geophysical, geochemical, and historical drilling data that has all been incorporated into a modern 3D geological model. Phase I has been designed to advance the understanding of the Rift Project's rare earth and associated critical mineral potential within one of North America's most prospective carbonatite systems.

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals, commented: "The arrival of our first drill rig at Rift represents a key milestone as we officially embark on a drill campaign that we believe will elevate the awareness of the Rift Rare Earth Project significantly and put the Company in a position to accelerate our path towards a maiden mineral resource with additional follow-up drilling later this year."

Drilling will ramp up with a second drill rig expected to arrive imminently. The Company will provide periodic updates as the program advances.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted 750,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a director of the Company in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"), which was last approved by the Company's shareholders on February 26, 2025.

The RSUs were granted on January 23, 2026 and will vest as follows: 375,000 RSU's will vest twelve (12) months from the date of the grant and 375,000 RUS's will vest twenty-four (24) months from the date of the grant. Each vested RSU represents the right of the holder to receive one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

The Shares underlying the RSUs are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the RSUs.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., the consulting firm engaged by Apex Critical Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee all of the Company's exploration work, including the 2026 drill program.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium-REE deposits. Historical drilling across the complex has reported broad intervals of high-grade REE mineralization, including intercepts such as 155.5 m of 2.70% REO and 68.2 m of 3.32% REO.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed a significant niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb2O5 over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb2O5 over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and watch our videos at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/ and make sure to stay in touch by signing up for free news alerts at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or by following us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

