Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that is has strengthened the Advisory Board with the appointment of Mr. Amandip Singh as an Advisor to the Board.

Mr. Singh brings over 15 years of experience spanning mineral exploration, capital markets, and strategic transactions. He played a key role in Newmont's US$311 million acquisition of GT Gold and more recently helped lead West Red Lake Gold Mines' transformation, including the acquisition of the Madsen Mine and a C$50 million financing. His background also includes senior roles at Outcrop Silver, Apollo Silver, and Magna Gold, as well as experience as a mining analyst and exploration geologist.

"Having the depth of technical experience and business acumen that Amandip brings will significantly strengthen our team as we advance our exploration efforts in Mexico at the La Union Project and work toward a development plan for our Vancouver Island Copper Property," stated Saf Dhillon, President & CEO of Questcorp. "We are proud to welcome someone of Amandip's calibre to our growing company."

Incentive Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 4,400,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants and advisors in accordance with its incentive plan. 2,400,000 of the Options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.17 until January 26, 2031. The balance of the Options vest in two equal parts, when the Company reaches a market capitalization of $75 million and $150 million and are exercisable at a price of $0.20 until January 26, 2031.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

