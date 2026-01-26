

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Monday.



The yen rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 182.48 against the euro, more than a 1-month high of 210.21 against the pound and a 1-week high of 197.89 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 184.09, 212.08 and 199.52, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 153.81, a 5-day high of 106.39, a 6-day high of 91.71 and nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 112.44 from early lows of 155.35, 107.32, 92.51 and 113.39, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 180.00 against the euro, 205.00 against the pound, 195.00 against the franc, 152.00 against the greenback, 104.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



