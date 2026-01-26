

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence remained optimistic and stable at the start of the year, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index came in at 100.2 in January, the same as in December. A score above 100 indicates a positive outlook.



Among components, the overall business confidence indicator rose to 98.6 from 98.0. The sentiment index in trade improved somewhat to 96.8 from 96.5 in the previous month, and the industrial confidence increased to 92.0 from 91.5. The morale for the construction sector strengthened to 112.0 from 116.7.



Data showed confidence among consumers eased in January, and the respective index dropped to a 3-month low of 108.2 from 111.0. The share of consumers expecting the overall economic situation in Czechia to deteriorate over the next twelve months increased compared to the previous month.



