Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934673 | ISIN: SE0000356008 | Ticker-Symbol: J89
Frankfurt
26.01.26 | 08:04
9,220 Euro
+0,22 % +0,020
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREVAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREVAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2026 10:00 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prevas AB: CTC Modernizes its Testing Operations - Together with Prevas

With increasing demands for testing and certification, CTC reached the next step in their development journey. Together with Prevas, they've made a significant leap forward - with a scalable test platform that combines flexibility, control, and future readiness.

CTC develops air-to-water and ground source heat pumps for the residential market. Production takes place in Ljungby, Sweden, where the company also houses purchasing, warehousing, engineering, lab facilities, and software development. Since 2017, CTC has been part of the NIBE Group.

"Today's heat pumps are complex products," says Alexander Lindberg, Head of Testing and Verification at CTC. "They need to adapt to temperature, weather forecasts, and user behavior. At the same time, they must be smart, quiet, and integrate seamlessly with both building and societal energy systems."

CTC turned to Prevas to develop a new, modern testing system. Prevas was responsible for all control and monitoring software, as well as sensors and other hardware for data collection. The goal was to build a platform that could be scaled to support parallel testing and certification processes - with full simulation of seasons, temperature, humidity, and other environmental parameters.

Throughout the project, CTC and Prevas worked closely together to define requirements and desired features, develop a suitable software design, and create a simple and intuitive user interface. They set aside time to build mutual understanding and align around challenges and trade-offs during the development process.

Find out more about the collaboration with CTC at prevas.com.

For more information, contact
Linus Amoli, CSO Test & Measurement, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 73 537 05 91, E-mail: linus.amoli@prevas.se
Riki Virc, Manager, Test & Measurement, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 73 385 69 10, E-mail: riki.virc@prevas.se

About Prevas
Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With high technical expertise and deep business understanding, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,100 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.