Prevas AB: CTC Modernizes its Testing Operations - Together with Prevas

With increasing demands for testing and certification, CTC reached the next step in their development journey. Together with Prevas, they've made a significant leap forward - with a scalable test platform that combines flexibility, control, and future readiness.

CTC develops air-to-water and ground source heat pumps for the residential market. Production takes place in Ljungby, Sweden, where the company also houses purchasing, warehousing, engineering, lab facilities, and software development. Since 2017, CTC has been part of the NIBE Group.

"Today's heat pumps are complex products," says Alexander Lindberg, Head of Testing and Verification at CTC. "They need to adapt to temperature, weather forecasts, and user behavior. At the same time, they must be smart, quiet, and integrate seamlessly with both building and societal energy systems."

CTC turned to Prevas to develop a new, modern testing system. Prevas was responsible for all control and monitoring software, as well as sensors and other hardware for data collection. The goal was to build a platform that could be scaled to support parallel testing and certification processes - with full simulation of seasons, temperature, humidity, and other environmental parameters.

Throughout the project, CTC and Prevas worked closely together to define requirements and desired features, develop a suitable software design, and create a simple and intuitive user interface. They set aside time to build mutual understanding and align around challenges and trade-offs during the development process.

