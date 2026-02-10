Prevas AB: Prevas publishes Year-end Report for 2025

2025 concludes with continued positive trend and increased operating profit.

Prevas has increased its operating profit and delivered EBITA of SEK 35.1 (32.6) million, corresponding to an increase of 7.7 percent and an EBITA margin of 8.1 (7.5) percent. Measures implemented in Finland and gradually improving efficiency have contributed to stronger earnings. Net sales for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 432.3 (432.0) million, in line with the previous year. Cash flow remained strong and amounted to SEK 40.6 (53.3) million and diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.67 (1.81).

Together, we have built a stronger and more future-ready organization, with the capacity to accelerate growth - both organically and through new acquisitions. With approximately 1,100 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, we continue to deliver value to our customers through a clear offering, a strong market presence and a commitment to solving real-world problems.

Magnus Welén, CEO

To read the full CEO statement, see the interim report pages 3-4.

Quarter October-December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 432.3 (432.0) million, an increase of SEK 0.3 million and 0.1 percent.

EBITA amounted to SEK 35.1 (32.6) million, an increase of 7.7 percent. The EBITA margin was 8.1 (7.5) percent.

The number of working days was unchanged from the same quarter in the previous year.

EBIT amounted to SEK 31.1 (28.7) million, an increase of 8.4 percent. The EBIT margin was 7.2 (6.6) percent. EBIT was negatively affected by acquisition-related costs of SEK 3.7 (3.8) million.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 21.9 (23.9) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.67 (1.81), basic, and SEK 1.67 (1.81), diluted.

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 40.6 (53.3) million.

Period January-December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,627.0 (1,586.6) million, an increase of SEK 40.4 million and 2.5 percent.

EBITA amounted to SEK 121.4 (148.9) million, giving an EBITA margin of 7.5 (9.4) percent.

Operating profit for the period was negatively affected by a calendar effect of SEK 10 million, as the period was two days shorter than in the previous year, and by restructuring costs of approximately SEK 7 million related to workforce optimization in regions and areas with lower demand. EBITA corrected for restructuring and calendar effects amounted to SEK 138.4 million, with a corrected EBITA margin of 8.5 percent.

EBIT amounted to SEK 105.9 (122.6) million, giving an EBIT margin of 6.5 (7.7) percent. EBIT was negatively affected by acquisition-related costs of SEK 14.9 (25.5) million.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 72.5 (92.3) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.49 (7.13), basic, and SEK 5.49 (7.13), diluted.

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 143.7 (136.8) million.

Th Board proposes a dividend of SEK 4.00 (4.75) per share.

Significant events during and after the period

Continued growth in the defense industry. Prevas continues to deliver robust, customized production test systems to the defense industry. With extensive experience and cross-functional expertise, Prevas offers end-to-end solutions that meet high standards for quality, traceability, and security - from development to long-term support.



AI enhances Prevas' customer support. Prevas has integrated AI support into its operations and support services for industrial customers. The solution streamlines information management, improves delivery quality, and reduces the workload for support staff. AI is used to quickly identify solutions, prioritize cases and enable greater proactivity - as an integrated part of Prevas' overall offering in operations and maintenance.



Modernization of steel plant at Björneborg Steel. Prevas has been awarded the assignment to modernize Björneborg Steel's steel mill and will deliver a new MES solution. The initial phase includes new reporting functionality, among other things, and the project lays the foundation for the gradual digitalization and expansion of the entire production chain. The investment strengthens both competitiveness and sustainability efforts.



Automated food production at Foodhills. Prevas has continued its long-term collaboration with Foodhills and developed an end-to-end approach to automated pea production - from crop planning to the finished frozen packaged product. The system integrates weather data, crop planning, harvest management and full traceability throughout the production line. The solution provides high operational reliability, increased efficiency and supports sustainable large-scale food production.



Prevas divests InfoVis. Prevas has completed the sale of Prevas InfoVis AB to the management team operating the business. The new owner has taken over the operations and the proprietary tool Dependency Map - software for visual information management that helps organizations clarify relationships between systems, functions and responsibilities. The divestment was completed on October 1, 2025 and is expected to have a marginal effect on Prevas' earnings.



CTC at the forefront with new test platform. CTC, together with Prevas, has developed a modern, scalable test platform for heat pumps. The solution enables parallel testing and certification processes with full simulation of climate and environmental parameters. The project was carried out in close collaboration and strengthens CTC's testing capacity, innovation capability and future competitiveness.



Prevas' year-end interim report for 2025 will be available at https://www.prevas.com/en/about-prevas/investors/reports.html and is attached to this press release.

Presentation of Prevas' year-end interim report for 2025

Tuesday, February 10 at 09.30, a press and analyst presentation will be held which can be followed via webcast (https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/prevas/q4-2025/) and through tele conferenceand through tele conference (call +46 844 6824 88 then use Meeting ID: 811 3634 6532).

The presentation is conducted in English by Magnus Welén (CEO) and Helena Burström (CFO) from Prevas AB. No pre-registration is required.

This information is information that Prevas AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2026-02-10 08:30 CEST.

For more information, contact

Magnus Welén, President & CEO, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 70 593 44 57, E-mail: magnus.welen@prevas.se

Helena Burström, CFO, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 72 201 11 14, E-mail: helena.burstrom@prevas.se

About Prevas

Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With high technical expertise and deep business understanding, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,100 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.