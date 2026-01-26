

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were muted on Monday as Iran-U.S. tensions escalated and traders looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the week for direction.



U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of 100 percent tariffs on Canada, U.S. government shutdown fears and caution ahead of big tech earnings due this week also kept investors on edge.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 608.48 after ending 0.1 percent lower on Friday to snap a five-week winning run - its longest since May.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent.



German automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus rallied 2.5 percent after Q1 cash flow more than tripled despite lower revenue.



Fnac Darty shares soared 17 percent. The French retailer said it has received an offer from EP Group, a company controlled by Daniel Kretinsky.



Food giant Danone plummeted 5 percent after announcing it was recalling specific baby formula batches in targeted markets.



Budget airline Ryanair Holdings fell nearly 2 percent after reporting a drop in third-quarter profits.



Real estate company Aroundtown climbed 5.3 percent as it announced plans to buy back its own shares for up to 250 million euros during the current year.



