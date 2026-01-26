Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's 2026 strategy to advance its Crown Property located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Summary of the 2026 Exploration Priorities:

Initiate a Phase 1 Drill Program at Crown of approximately 3,000 meters (m) targeting the Copernicus gold and copper geochemical trend overlying a 1.2-kilometer-long IP chargeability anomaly.

Pursue a Phase 2 Drill Program of approximately 6,000 m should the results from Phase 1 drilling at the Orion Spine and Copernicus warrant it.

Expand the size of our new Delta West discovery comprising multiple high-grade, gold-bearing, shear-hosted, parallel structures with prospecting, mapping and sampling programs.

Prospect, map and sample the Electrum, Fairweather and Delta claims (EFD), where our Precious Metals EFD Trend has produced high-grade gold and ultra high-grade silver values from historical prospecting and sampling.

Ken Konkin, P. Geo., President and CEO, comments: "We are very excited to continue with our strategies for advancing the Crown and Electrum Projects, which we believe have the potential to be transformative for both the Company and our shareholders. Crown's strategic location within one of the most exciting and underexplored mineral trends in recent years, combined with encouraging results from our exploration programs, provide a very optimistic outlook for the Company. As we move forward, we anticipate the designing and completing of drill programs across multiple high-priority gold, copper, and silver targets. There are two particular trends of interest; the Treaty-KSM Au-Cu-Ag porphyry trend, which appears to bisect the center of the Crown claims and, secondly, a high-grade gold-silver trend to the east of the porphyry trend. The precious metal trend cuts though the eastern portion of the Crown Property and includes the Electrum, Fairweather and Delta claim areas (Figure 1)."

Figure 1. Location Map: the Crown Property covers approximately 16,000 hectares directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM Project and Newmont's Brucejack Mine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/281575_b77df3abf4b90987_002full.jpg

2026 Strategy to Advance the Crown Gold, Silver Copper Targets

The successful completion of last season's Induced Polarization (IP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) programs in the central part of the property have significantly improved our understanding of the structural framework at the Crown Project. The geophysical results suggest the presence of a large, intrusive body at depth, which may be the source of mineralized veins seen at surface in the Copernicus area. The favourable geophysical and geochemical results define an area measuring 1.2 km in a north-south direction, and over a kilometer east to west (Figure 2). Clearly, our priority focus for the next stage of exploration will be a diamond drilling program. We plan to begin with six drill holes dispersed throughout the kilometer-sized IP chargeability anomaly. This Phase 1 drill program will consist of approximately 3,000 m, with an average hole length of 500 m. Phase 2 drilling could be considerably expanded, contingent upon the success of the Phase 1 results. Figure 2 illustrates a conceptual drill hole plan on a 3-D model, targeting the co-incident Au-Cu rock sample anomalies overlying the large chargeability anomalies. Once targets are finalized and the budget and logistics are confirmed for the proposed 2026 Exploration Program, we will release a final Phase 1 drill hole plan complete with sections.

Figure 2. Conceptual 2026 Drill Plan: 2025 IP Chargeability with Co-incident Au-Cu Rock Geochemistry Copernicus Zone at Orion Spine, Crown Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/281575_goldstormfig2.jpg

Concurrent to the drill program, geological crews will aggressively follow-up on our recent high-grade gold-silver-copper discoveries, exploring along their trends. Our on-going mapping, sampling and prospecting programs have greatly contributed to the discovery of new zones and have augmented our geological understanding of the area. Our geological team will focus efforts on "fleshing-out" discoveries and expanding on our known mineralized areas, including Orion Spine, Delta West and the Electrum-Fairweather-Delta (EFD) precious Au-Ag trend. The prospecting, sampling and mapping program will commence as soon as snow levels permit access to the lower elevations.

Numerous historical high-grade Ag-Au samples have been collected along the EFD trend from narrow hydrothermal vein and veinlet stockwork systems. Core samples obtained from the 2025 Electrum drill program encountered silver grades approaching one kilogram per tonne. Historical surface sampling along the EFD trend has yielded numerous, ultra high-grade multi-kilograms per tonne silver values, some exceeding 10 kilograms per tonne, on each of the 3 claim areas that comprise EFD, as noted in Figure 1 above.

Given the recent rise in silver and gold metals prices, exploring this trend will be one of our highest priorities for our reconnaissance teams during the 2026 campaign. In particular, we will be focusing on our new discovery at Delta West, which has returned gold values exceeding 39 g/t, on trend directly south of the Brucejack Valley of the Kings Deposit (Figure 3).

Figure 3. 2025 Delta West Rock Sample Assays for Gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/281575_b77df3abf4b90987_004full.jpg

Warrant Exercise Program

Goldstorm Metals also announces the successful completion of its accelerated warrant exercise program (the "Program"), pursuant to which 100% of the Company's outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Outstanding Warrants") were exercised. The Program was originally announced in the Company's press release dated December 15, 2025, whereby the expiry date of the warrants was accelerated to January 15, 2026. Under the Program, a total of 12,720,740 common shares (each, a "Share") were issued upon the exercise of 12,720,740 Outstanding Warrants, generating aggregate gross proceeds of $1,272,074 for the Company. The completion of the Program aligns with the Company's 2026 strategy to advance its Crown Property.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

