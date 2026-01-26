

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial sentiment remained slightly less negative in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.



The manufacturing confidence rose to -3.0 in January from -4.0 in the previous month.



Improvement in the confidence indicator was influenced by the stock of finished products and overall order books indicators, the survey said.



The indicator for the order book balance inceased to -20 from -22.0. The index measuring the stock of finished products rose to 0 from 5.0. Meanwhile, production expectations eased in January, with the index falling to 12 from 15 in December, and the index for expected employment held steady at 8.



