ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA

ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA concludes standstill agreement with creditors of significant financing arrangements



26-Jan-2026

ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA ('Company') (ISIN: DE0005760029 / WKN: 576002) announces that it has entered into a standstill agreement with the creditors of significant financing arrangements today. The standstill agreement relates to syndicated loan agreements, bilateral loans, selected guarantee lines and promissory note loans of the Company. The conclusion of the standstill agreement is the first step towards implementing a restructuring plan, which the Company is currently negotiating with its financing partners. The financing partners have indicated to the Company that they will make the continuation of existing financing and the granting of any new financing subject to a number of conditions, including agreement on a restructuring plan and the preparation of a corresponding restructuring report. The standstill agreement stipulates that the lenders will not assert any rights arising from (potential) grounds for termination under the financing agreements during the period in which the restructuring plan is being negotiated. At the same time, the Company has commissioned a renowned consulting firm to prepare a restructuring report, which is to be available in draft form in the first half of February 2026. On this basis, a term sheet for the restructuring plan and further agreements between the Company and its lenders are to be negotiated. The aim is to achieve a sustainable restructuring of the Company. As part of the restructuring plan, it is intended that the creditors of the 2024/2029 bond (ISIN: DE000A3829F5) also join the standstill agreement. To this end, a vote without a meeting is to be convened in the near future. Based on negotiations with external lenders to date, the Company's management believes that it will be able to successfully implement the restructuring plan. The Company will keep the capital market and the public informed on further developments in accordance with legal requirements. Correction notice: The English version of our ad hoc announcement dated January 23, 2025, 7:42 p.m., contains a translation error in the fourth paragraph, which is corrected in this announcement.





