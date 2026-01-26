Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") reports that it has received from American Assay Laboratories the over-limit analysis for rock samples collected during the Company's prospecting program on the Iron Hills Project located in Gunnison County, Colorado, U.S.A.

Five of the 48 samples collected returned values that exceeded the initial detection limits for cerium (Ce), neodymium (Nd), and yttrium (Y). Follow-up analysis using sodium peroxide fusion has now returned quantitative results for these over-limit samples. Sample 47 returned the highest total rare earth oxide ("TREO") value of 6,557 ppm (0.66% TREO), including 2,336 ppm Nd. Sample 09 returned the highest heavy rare earth oxide ("HREO") value of 2,841 ppm, driven by 1,305 ppm Y. Factoring in these updated values, a total of six samples have now returned TREO values in excess of 3,000 ppm (0.3% TREO). Full results are presented in Table 1, with the re-assayed over-limit results highlighted in red. Sample locations are shown in Figure 1.

"We are encouraged by the elevated rare earth values obtained from our initial prospecting pass," stated Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer. "Obtaining multiple quantitative values above 1,000 ppm with one as high as over 6000 ppm provides us with specific areas to focus on for follow-up sampling. Our immediate priority is to get boots on the ground and expand upon the success of our first pass."

The Company is currently reviewing options for an airborne magnetics, radiometrics, and EM survey over the Iron Hills Project. The Company plans to undertake follow-up sampling and analytical programs designed to accurately measure higher rare earth concentrations and evaluate the potential for REE mineralization.





Table 1: Final Sample Assays with Over-Limit Results in Red

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11828/281554_table1.jpg

The samples collected during the prospecting phase were classified as grab, where the entire rock is taken, or as selective, where the geologist focuses on a small portion of outcrop or subcrop to retrieve a sample. In either case, the nature of sampling may not be representative of underlying mineralization, nor may it represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property. The Company is of the opinion that the strength, frequency, and elemental diversity of the over-limit results strongly support continued exploration.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

All samples were placed in labeled 3-mil polyethylene bags, sealed with cable ties, and stored under the direct supervision of Company personnel prior to delivery to American Assay Laboratories ("AAL") in Reno, Nevada. The original samples were analyzed using the IM-4AB61 analytical package, which includes a four-acid digestion followed by ICP analysis for 61 elements. Samples that exceeded the upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm for individual rare earth elements were reanalyzed using sodium peroxide fusion to obtain quantitative results.

The Company implemented an industry-standard QA/QC program consisting of the regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and field duplicates into the sample stream, in addition to the internal quality control procedures employed by AAL. AAL is an independent, ISO-accredited laboratory and has no known relationship with the Company.





Figure 1: Iron Hills Sample Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11828/281554_bb2e480954f96bf1_002full.jpg

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical and rare earth metals exploration company focused on building a diversified portfolio of district-scale projects across the Americas. In North America, the Company's portfolio includes the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario; the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado; the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario; the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming; and the Mantle project in British Columbia. In South America, Canamera is advancing the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, leveraging geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration opportunities. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will," "plans," "expects," "could," "potential," "may," "believes," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's planned exploration activities and strategies, including follow-up sampling programs and airborne geophysical surveys; the potential for rare earth element mineralization at the Iron Hills Project; and the Company's ability to advance the Iron Hills Project and other projects within its portfolio.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this release, including: the timely receipt of required permits and regulatory approvals; the availability of personnel, equipment, and financing to conduct planned activities; stable commodity prices; and favourable operating conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: delays in receiving exploration results; uncertainties in the interpretation of geological and geochemical data; failure of exploration to identify mineral resources; changes in commodity prices for rare earth elements; availability of financing; permitting and regulatory risks; and general risks associated with mineral exploration.

Additional risk factors affecting the Company can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281554

Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.