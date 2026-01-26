

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks remained mostly subdued Monday morning with U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of 100% tariffs on Canada and fears of government shutdown in the U.S., rendering the mood cautious.



Investors also looked ahead to major tech earnings updates and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.



The benchmark DAX was down 33.75 points or 0.14% at 24,825.61 a few minutes before noon.



MTU Aero Engines, Rheinmetall, SAP and Volkswagen lost 1.3 to 1.7%. Fresenius and Daimler Truck Holding dropped by about 1.1% and 1%, respectively.



GEA Group, Infineon Technologies, Merck, Zalando, Beiersdorf and Deutsche Telekom lost 0.3 to 0.1%.



Commercbank climbed nearly 2%. Deutsche Bank advanced 1.5%, while Heiderlberg Materials, E.ON, Adidas, Deutsche Post, Qiagen, Bayer, RWE and Brenntag gained 0.5 to 1%.



German automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus gained nealry 3% after the company's first-quarter cash flow more than tripled despite lower revenue.



In economic news, Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index remained unchanged at 87.6 in January 2026, holding near its lowest level since May 2025 and below market expectations of 88.1. The Current Conditions index inched up to 85.7 from 85.6, while the Expectations index slipped to 89.5 from 89.7.



