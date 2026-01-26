

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a technology and engineering services provider, said on Monday it has agreed to acquire ENTRUST Solutions Group from Kohlberg for approximately $2.4 billion in cash, expanding its presence in the energy infrastructure market.



ENTRUST provides engineering services across the full power delivery value chain, from generation to transmission and distribution, serving both gas and electric utilities.



The transaction is expected to immediately boost Leidos' revenue growth and add to adjusted earnings per share in 2027.



Leidos said the acquisition will roughly double the size of its $600 million energy infrastructure engineering business and expand its utility customer base.



Leidos plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of new debt, cash on hand and commercial paper. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026.



Leidos shares closed at $191.23 on Friday, down 1.15%.



