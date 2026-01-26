Anzeige
Montag, 26.01.2026
WKN: A2G9M4 | ISIN: IE00BD09HK61
26.01.2026
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26

26 January 2026

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 23 January 2026 that Steve Coomber now has an interest of 17,684,941 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each (" Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 9.00 per cent. of the current issued Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Brendan McMorrow, Chairman / Maureen Jones, Managing Director

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

CMC Markets (Joint Broker)

Douglas Crippen

+ 44-20-3003-8632

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



