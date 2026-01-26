Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ron Halas, P.Eng. to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director.

Mr. Halas is a Canadian mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience spanning mineral evaluation, project development, and operations across both open-pit and underground mining. Over the course of his career, he has held senior technical, operating, and executive roles with major and mid-tier mining companies, including IAMGOLD, Kinross Gold, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco, providing him with extensive experience across the full mining lifecycle.

Mr. Halas lived and worked in Suriname for over five years as IAMGOLD's Vice President, Commercial - South America, based in Paramaribo. In that role, he worked closely with IAMGOLD's exploration and development teams to review numerous gold assets across Suriname, including the area encompassing Sranan Gold's Tapanahony Project. He was also part of the team that negotiated with the Government of Suriname and local landholders in connection with the acquisition of the Saramacca concession for IAMGOLD's Rosebel Gold Mine.

In more recent public-company leadership roles, Mr. Halas served as Chief Operating Officer of Global Atomic Corp., where he played a key role in advancing the Dasa uranium project from PEA stage toward mine development on an accelerated timeline, and as Chief Operating Officer of Lumina Gold Corp., where he led feasibility-level advancement efforts at the Cangrejos gold-copper project. He continues to act as a senior technical advisor to mining issuers as they progress projects through development planning, permitting, and feasibility-level milestones.

Oscar Louzada, CEO of Sranan Gold, stated: "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Halas to the Board. Ron brings deep technical, operational, and transactional experience across the mining lifecycle, along with first-hand knowledge of Suriname and its gold industry. His track record of advancing projects from evaluation through development and executing value-realizing transactions will be valuable as we continue to advance our portfolio and pursue our strategy in Suriname."

Mr. Halas has no material relationship with the Company and qualifies as an independent director under applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts.

