HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net income of $18.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share; return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.47%; return on average stockholders' equity ("ROAE") of 12.34%; and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") (1) of 14.08%

Adjusted net income (1) of $20.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA (1) of 1.57%; adjusted ROAE (1) of 13.12%; and adjusted ROATCE (1) of 14.97%

Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.17% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.10%, on an annualized basis

Net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 4.12% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) decreased 2 basis points to 4.16%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the "Company", "HBT Financial" or "HBT"), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $18.9 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $19.8 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2025, and net income of $20.3 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, "Our fourth quarter results wrapped up a very successful 2025, with adjusted net income(1) of $20.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, which was underpinned by strong balance sheet growth, excellent asset quality, and a resilient net interest margin. Loans increased $56.2 million, or 6.6% on an annualized basis, during the fourth quarter of 2025. Deposits also increased during the quarter despite moving $50.0 million of wealth management deposits off balance sheet due to strong liquidity. Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets remaining stable at 0.17% and charge-offs for the quarter remaining modest at 0.10%, on an annualized basis, and 0.07% for the full year.

Profitability remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2025, with an adjusted return on average assets(1) of 1.57% and an adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) of 14.97%. In addition, tangible book value per share(1) increased to $17.20 at December 31, 2025, a 16.2% increase over the past year.

Looking ahead to 2026, we feel our strong liquidity, capital, and asset quality levels position us for another solid year of performance. We are excited about the proposed merger with CNB Bank Shares, Inc., which will be an attractive combination of our two franchises, materially enhancing our presence in the Chicago and St. Louis markets while also providing access to many new markets in central Illinois. We look forward to CNB Bank employees joining our team. The integration planning is progressing well, with anticipated closing and core system conversion expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026."

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, losses on extinguishment of debt, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $20.1 million, or $0.64 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted net income of $20.5 million, or $0.65 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2025, and adjusted net income of $19.5 million, or $0.62 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $50.5 million, an increase of 1.1% from $50.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in funding costs and higher average interest-earning asset balances, which were partially offset by lower yields on loans as a result of decreases in benchmark interest rates. Additionally, a $0.3 million decrease in loan fees was partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 6.6% from $47.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to lower funding costs, higher average interest-earning asset balances, and improved yields on debt securities which were partially offset by a decrease in loan yields. Partially offsetting these improvements were a $0.2 million decrease in acquired loan discount accretion and a $0.1 million decrease in nonaccrual interest recoveries.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.12%, compared to 4.13% for the third quarter of 2025, while net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.16%, compared to 4.18% for the third quarter of 2025. Lower yields on loans, which decreased 13 basis points to 6.22%, primarily driven by lower interest rates and a reduction in loan fees, were largely offset by higher average loan balances and lower funding costs, which decreased 6 basis points to 1.23%.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 16 basis points from 3.96% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 15 basis points from 4.01%. These increases were primarily attributable to lower funding costs and improved yields on debt securities, partially offset by a decrease in loan yields.



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $9.9 million, a slight increase from $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.2 million increase in wealth management fees, primarily driven by an increase in farm management fees and higher values of assets under management, as well as changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2025 results compared to a $0.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2025 results. These improvements were mostly offset by a $0.2 million loss on the sale of foreclosed assets during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a $0.1 million gain during the third quarter 2025.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest income decreased 14.9% from $11.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2025 results compared to a $1.3 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2024 results. Additionally, a $0.2 million decrease in income of bank owned life insurance, primarily attributable to the absence of a $0.2 million gain on life insurance proceeds recognized in the fourth quarter 2024 results, was mostly offset by higher wealth management fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $33.1 million, a 1.7% increase from the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to $1.0 million of acquisition-related expenses included in the fourth quarter 2025 results. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the $0.4 million decrease in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the absence of a $0.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt included in the third quarter 2025 results associated with the early payoff of $40.0 million of subordinated notes. Additionally, a $0.4 million increase in data processing expense, primarily related to a planned call center software upgrade, was mostly offset by a $0.3 million decrease in other noninterest expense.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 7.0% from $30.9 million. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the $1.2 million increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to higher salaries expense, driven by annual merit increases, and higher employee benefits expense, driven by higher medical benefit costs.

Pending Acquisition of CNB Bank Shares, Inc.

On October 20, 2025, HBT Financial and CNB Bank Shares, Inc. ("CNB"), the holding company for CNB Bank & Trust, N.A. ("CNB Bank"), jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT will acquire CNB and CNB Bank. The acquisition will further enhance HBT's footprint in the central Illinois, the Chicago MSA and the St. Louis MSA markets. Acquisition-related expenses consisted of the following during the fourth quarter of 2025 (dollars in thousands):

NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 43 Data processing 370 Legal fees and other noninterest expense 586 Total acquisition-related expenses - 999

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.46 billion at December 31, 2025, compared with $3.40 billion at September 30, 2025, and $3.47 billion at December 31, 2024. The $56.2 million increase from September 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to new originations to existing customers within the construction and land development and multi-family segments, as well as higher line usage in our commercial and industrial portfolio. The higher line usage was driven in part by a $15.5 million seasonal increase in grain elevator line balances as well as $8.0 million drawn on two customers' lines which were funded shortly before and paid off shortly after year-end.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.36 billion at December 31, 2025, compared with $4.35 billion at September 30, 2025, and $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024. The $12.1 million increase from September 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to higher balances maintained in retail and business accounts. These increases were partially offset by a $65.2 million reduction in wealth management customer money market deposits, of which $50.0 million was moved off-balance sheet during the fourth quarter due to strong levels of on-balance sheet liquidity, and lower balances maintained in public fund accounts.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $8.7 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, compared with $8.6 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, and $8.0 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. Additionally, of the $7.6 million of nonperforming loans held as of December 31, 2025, $2.2 million were either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $2.2 million increase in required reserves driven by increased loan balances and changes within the portfolio; a $0.1 million increase in required reserves driven by changes in the economic forecast; and a $0.8 million decrease in specific reserves.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.8 million, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company's allowance for credit losses was 1.21% of total loans and 552% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025, compared with 1.23% of total loans and 548% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2025. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $4.1 million as of December 31, 2025, compared with $3.3 million as of September 30, 2025.

Capital

As of December 31, 2025, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

December 31, 2025 For Capital

Adequacy Purposes

With Capital

Conservation Buffer Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.82 - 10.50 - Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.72 8.50 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.42 7.00 Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.26 4.00

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 10.82% as of December 31, 2025, from 10.56% as of September 30, 2025, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.56 to $17.20 as of December 31, 2025, when compared to September 30, 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 23,879 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $24.33 under its stock repurchase program. The Company's Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program that took effect upon the expiration of the Company's prior stock repurchase program on January 1, 2026. The new stock repurchase program will be in effect until January 1, 2027 and authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $30.0 million of its common stock.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.1 billion, total loans of $3.5 billion, and total deposits of $4.4 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

As of or for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income - 64,391 - 64,336 - 62,798 - 255,784 - 251,700 Interest expense 13,848 14,350 15,397 56,889 62,850 Net interest income 50,543 49,986 47,401 198,895 188,850 Provision for credit losses 1,463 596 725 3,161 3,031 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 49,080 49,390 46,676 195,734 185,819 Noninterest income 9,895 9,849 11,630 38,190 35,571 Noninterest expense 33,061 32,508 30,908 129,418 124,007 Income before income tax expense 25,914 26,731 27,398 104,506 97,383 Income tax expense 6,976 6,966 7,126 27,498 25,603 Net income - 18,938 - 19,765 - 20,272 - 77,008 - 71,780 Earnings per share - diluted - 0.60 - 0.63 - 0.64 - 2.44 - 2.26 Adjusted net income(1) - 20,139 - 20,452 - 19,546 - 79,647 - 75,002 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(1) 0.64 0.65 0.62 2.52 2.37 Book value per share - 19.58 - 19.05 - 17.26 Tangible book value per share(1) 17.20 16.64 14.80 Shares of common stock outstanding 31,431,924 31,455,803 31,559,366 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 31,559,005 31,587,935 31,702,864 31,611,304 31,712,480 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 4.12 - 4.13 - 3.96 - 4.13 - 3.96 - Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *(1)(2) 4.16 4.18 4.01 4.17 4.01 Efficiency ratio 53.64 - 53.17 - 51.16 - 53.44 - 53.99 - Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)(1)(2) 53.15 52.68 50.68 52.95 53.46 Loan to deposit ratio 79.28 - 78.21 - 80.27 - Return on average assets * 1.47 - 1.56 - 1.61 - 1.53 - 1.43 - Return on average stockholders' equity * 12.34 13.31 14.89 13.24 13.93 Return on average tangible common equity *(1) 14.08 15.28 17.40 15.24 16.45 Adjusted return on average assets *(1) 1.57 - 1.61 - 1.56 - 1.58 - 1.50 - Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *(1) 13.12 13.77 14.36 13.70 14.55 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *(1) 14.97 15.81 16.77 15.77 17.19 CAPITAL Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.82 - 16.77 - 16.51 - Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.72 15.67 14.50 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.42 14.35 13.21 Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.26 12.16 11.51 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 12.14 11.90 10.82 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 10.82 10.56 9.42 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans * 0.10 - 0.02 - 0.08 - 0.07 - 0.05 - Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.21 1.23 1.21 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22 0.22 0.22 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 0.17 0.16

*Annualized measure.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans, including fees: Taxable - 52,600 - 52,818 - 52,587 - 211,943 - 210,340 Federally tax exempt 1,250 1,245 1,199 4,878 4,523 Debt securities: Taxable 8,385 8,320 6,829 31,075 25,801 Federally tax exempt 454 459 482 1,839 2,102 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,543 1,350 1,520 5,502 8,272 Other interest and dividend income 159 144 181 547 662 Total interest and dividend income 64,391 64,336 62,798 255,784 251,700 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 12,920 12,995 13,672 51,689 56,047 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - - 179 22 594 Borrowings 33 31 115 203 480 Subordinated notes - 387 470 1,326 1,879 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 895 937 961 3,649 3,850 Total interest expense 13,848 14,350 15,397 56,889 62,850 Net interest income 50,543 49,986 47,401 198,895 188,850 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,463 596 725 3,161 3,031 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 49,080 49,390 46,676 195,734 185,819 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,708 2,732 2,797 10,785 11,051 Wealth management fees 3,358 3,122 3,138 12,147 10,978 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,088 2,093 2,080 8,040 7,932 Mortgage servicing 1,062 1,019 1,158 4,113 4,437 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (310 - (514 - 1,331 (1,883 - (174 - Gains on sale of mortgage loans 376 390 409 1,477 1,611 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (151 - (49 - (315 - (200 - (3,697 - Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 43 (67 - (83 - 7 (59 - Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets (171 - 148 7 4 22 Gains (losses) on other assets 3 (14 - 2 (85 - (635 - Income on bank owned life insurance 171 169 415 671 915 Other noninterest income 718 820 691 3,114 3,190 Total noninterest income 9,895 9,849 11,630 38,190 35,571 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 16,486 16,351 15,784 66,342 65,130 Employee benefits 3,359 3,314 2,649 13,538 11,311 Occupancy of bank premises 2,791 2,826 2,773 10,713 10,293 Furniture and equipment 523 737 460 2,280 2,004 Data processing 3,571 2,791 2,998 11,766 11,169 Marketing and customer relations 984 1,035 948 4,183 4,320 Amortization of intangible assets 643 694 709 2,726 2,839 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 391 - 391 - FDIC insurance 560 561 557 2,234 2,254 Loan collection and servicing 339 264 653 1,346 2,056 Foreclosed assets 35 62 31 169 109 Other noninterest expense 3,770 3,482 3,346 13,730 12,522 Total noninterest expense 33,061 32,508 30,908 129,418 124,007 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 25,914 26,731 27,398 104,506 97,383 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 6,976 6,966 7,126 27,498 25,603 NET INCOME - 18,938 - 19,765 - 20,272 - 77,008 - 71,780 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC - 0.60 - 0.63 - 0.64 - 2.44 - 2.27 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED - 0.60 - 0.63 - 0.64 - 2.44 - 2.26 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,434,409 31,481,135 31,559,366 31,502,351 31,590,117

HBT Financial, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 24,423 - 21,767 - 29,552 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 97,846 133,366 108,140 Cash and cash equivalents 122,269 155,133 137,692 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 813,101 793,730 698,049 Debt securities held-to-maturity 458,746 466,565 499,858 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,322 3,279 3,315 Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 2,612 2,609 2,629 Restricted stock, at cost 4,979 4,979 5,086 Loans held for sale 1,263 1,432 1,586 Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,456,209 3,400,029 3,466,146 Allowance for credit losses (41,690 - (41,900 - (42,044 - Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,414,519 3,358,129 3,424,102 Bank owned life insurance 24,660 24,489 23,989 Bank premises and equipment, net 73,642 69,965 66,758 Bank premises held for sale - - 317 Foreclosed assets 1,126 1,007 367 Goodwill 59,820 59,820 59,820 Intangible assets, net 15,117 15,760 17,843 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 16,944 17,254 18,827 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,614 1,614 1,614 Accrued interest receivable 23,779 23,575 24,770 Other assets 33,877 35,687 46,280 Total assets - 5,071,390 - 5,035,027 - 5,032,902 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing - 1,049,043 - 1,034,181 - 1,046,405 Interest-bearing 3,310,220 3,313,006 3,271,849 Total deposits 4,359,263 4,347,187 4,318,254 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - - 28,969 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,301 7,271 13,231 Subordinated notes - - 39,553 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,909 52,894 52,849 Other liabilities 31,419 28,546 35,441 Total liabilities 4,455,892 4,435,898 4,488,297 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 329 329 328 Surplus 298,548 297,992 297,297 Retained earnings 367,163 354,864 316,764 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (23,018 - (27,119 - (46,765 - Treasury stock at cost (27,524 - (26,937 - (23,019 - Total stockholders' equity 615,498 599,129 544,605 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 5,071,390 - 5,035,027 - 5,032,902 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,431,924 31,455,803 31,559,366

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 LOANS Commercial and industrial - 399,760 - 395,859 - 428,389 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 320,434 312,192 322,316 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 937,094 931,723 899,565 Construction and land development 280,254 269,924 374,657 Multi-family 544,941 514,801 431,524 One-to-four family residential 445,463 443,215 463,968 Agricultural and farmland 275,251 280,309 293,375 Municipal, consumer, and other 253,012 252,006 252,352 Total loans - 3,456,209 - 3,400,029 - 3,466,146

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing deposits - 1,049,043 - 1,034,181 - 1,046,405 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1,144,416 1,102,815 1,099,061 Money market 839,097 883,327 820,825 Savings 564,220 562,149 566,533 Time 762,487 764,715 785,430 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,310,220 3,313,006 3,271,849 Total deposits - 4,359,263 - 4,347,187 - 4,318,254

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * ASSETS Loans - 3,432,308 - 53,850 6.22 - - 3,379,637 - 54,063 6.35 - - 3,387,541 - 53,786 6.32 - Debt securities 1,249,183 8,839 2.81 1,265,683 8,779 2.75 1,208,404 7,311 2.41 Deposits with banks 177,348 1,543 3.45 142,659 1,350 3.75 149,691 1,520 4.04 Other 12,481 159 5.05 12,540 144 4.51 12,698 181 5.68 Total interest-earning assets 4,871,320 - 64,391 5.24 - 4,800,519 - 64,336 5.32 - 4,758,334 - 62,798 5.25 - Allowance for credit losses (41,994 - (41,711 - (40,942 - Noninterest-earning assets 269,949 268,353 277,074 Total assets - 5,099,275 - 5,027,161 - 4,994,466 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand - 1,129,642 - 1,800 0.63 - - 1,113,391 - 1,676 0.60 - - 1,088,082 - 1,351 0.49 - Money market 866,762 4,614 2.11 833,812 4,638 2.21 787,768 4,444 2.24 Savings 561,755 397 0.28 568,001 399 0.28 562,833 389 0.27 Time 765,792 6,109 3.16 771,360 6,282 3.23 796,494 7,439 3.72 Brokered - - - - - - 3,261 49 5.96 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,323,951 12,920 1.54 3,286,564 12,995 1.57 3,238,438 13,672 1.68 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - - - 6 - - 31,624 179 2.26 Borrowings 7,819 33 1.68 7,256 31 1.68 13,370 115 3.42 Subordinated notes - - - 32,714 387 4.69 39,543 470 4.73 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,902 895 6.70 52,887 937 7.04 52,841 961 7.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,384,672 - 13,848 1.62 - 3,379,427 - 14,350 1.68 - 3,375,816 - 15,397 1.81 - Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,076,899 1,028,608 1,041,471 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 28,882 30,050 35,644 Total liabilities 4,490,453 4,438,085 4,452,931 Stockholders' Equity 608,822 589,076 541,535 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 5,099,275 - 5,027,161 - 4,994,466 Net interest income/Net interest margin(1) - 50,543 4.12 - - 49,986 4.13 - - 47,401 3.96 - Tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 558 0.04 552 0.05 562 0.05 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(2) (3) - 51,101 4.16 - - 50,538 4.18 - - 47,963 4.01 - Net interest rate spread(4) 3.62 - 3.64 - 3.44 - Net interest-earning assets(5) - 1,486,648 - 1,421,092 - 1,382,518 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.44 1.42 1.41 Cost of total deposits 1.16 - 1.19 - 1.27 - Cost of funds 1.23 1.29 1.39

*Annualized measure.

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.



HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost ASSETS Loans - 3,422,412 - 216,821 6.34 - - 3,378,059 - 214,863 6.36 - Debt securities 1,234,378 32,914 2.67 1,200,444 27,903 2.32 Deposits with banks 150,323 5,502 3.66 178,436 8,272 4.64 Other 12,554 547 4.36 12,732 662 5.20 Total interest-earning assets 4,819,667 - 255,784 5.31 - 4,769,671 - 251,700 5.28 - Allowance for credit losses (41,970 - (40,694 - Noninterest-earning assets 270,852 279,106 Total assets - 5,048,549 - 5,008,083 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand - 1,122,357 - 6,498 0.58 - - 1,106,136 - 5,499 0.50 - Money market 830,630 18,112 2.18 797,444 18,637 2.34 Savings 567,092 1,540 0.27 584,769 1,621 0.28 Time 775,385 25,539 3.29 757,456 28,183 3.72 Brokered - - - 38,286 2,107 5.50 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,295,464 51,689 1.57 3,284,091 56,047 1.71 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,514 22 0.89 30,984 594 1.92 Borrowings 8,780 203 2.31 13,383 480 3.59 Subordinated notes 27,869 1,326 4.76 39,514 1,879 4.75 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,879 3,649 6.90 52,819 3,850 7.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,387,506 - 56,889 1.68 - 3,420,791 - 62,850 1.84 - Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,048,975 1,033,811 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 30,619 38,113 Total liabilities 4,467,100 4,492,715 Stockholders' Equity 581,449 515,368 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 5,048,549 5,008,083 Net interest income/Net interest margin(1) - 198,895 4.13 - - 188,850 3.96 - Tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 2,203 0.04 2,242 0.05 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(2) (3) - 201,098 4.17 - - 191,092 4.01 - Net interest rate spread(4) 3.63 - 3.44 - Net interest-earning assets(5) - 1,432,161 - 1,348,880 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.42 1.39 Cost of total deposits 1.19 - 1.30 - Cost of funds 1.28 1.41

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual - 7,556 - 7,637 - 7,652 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing - 5 4 Total nonperforming loans 7,556 7,642 7,656 Foreclosed assets 1,126 1,007 367 Total nonperforming assets - 8,682 - 8,649 - 8,023 Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government - 2,170 - 1,760 - 1,573 Allowance for credit losses - 41,690 - 41,900 - 42,044 Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,456,209 3,400,029 3,466,146 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.21 - 1.23 - 1.21 - Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 551.75 548.64 549.45 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 551.75 548.29 549.16 Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22 0.22 0.22 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22 0.22 0.22 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 0.17 0.16 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets 0.25 0.25 0.23

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Beginning balance - 41,900 - 41,659 - 40,966 - 42,044 - 40,048 Provision for credit losses 638 375 1,771 2,104 3,754 Charge-offs (1,221 - (723 - (1,086 - (3,861 - (3,284 - Recoveries 373 589 393 1,403 1,526 Ending balance - 41,690 - 41,900 - 42,044 - 41,690 - 42,044 Net charge-offs - 848 - 134 - 693 - 2,458 - 1,758 Average loans 3,432,308 3,379,637 3,387,541 3,422,412 3,378,059 Net charge-offs to average loans * 0.10 - 0.02 - 0.08 - 0.07 - 0.05 -

*Annualized measure.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES Loans - 638 - 375 - 1,771 - 2,104 - 3,754 Unfunded lending-related commitments 825 221 (1,046 - 1,057 (723 - Total provision for credit losses - 1,463 - 596 - 725 - 3,161 - 3,031

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 Net income - 18,938 - 19,765 - 20,272 - 77,008 - 71,780 Less: adjustments Acquisition expenses (999 - - - (999 - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - (391 - - (391 - - Gains (losses) on closed branch premises - (7 - - 2 (635 - Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (151 - (49 - (315 - (200 - (3,697 - Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (310 - (514 - 1,331 (1,883 - (174 - Total adjustments (1,460 - (961 - 1,016 (3,471 - (4,506 - Tax effect of adjustments(1) 259 274 (290 - 832 1,284 Total adjustments after tax effect (1,201 - (687 - 726 (2,639 - (3,222 - Adjusted net income - 20,139 - 20,452 - 19,546 - 79,647 - 75,002 Average assets - 5,099,275 - 5,027,161 - 4,994,466 - 5,048,549 - 5,008,083 Return on average assets * 1.47 - 1.56 - 1.61 - 1.53 - 1.43 - Adjusted return on average assets * 1.57 1.61 1.56 1.58 1.50

*Annualized measure.

(1) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%, and excludes non-deductible acquisition expenses.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 Numerator: Net income - 18,938 - 19,765 - 20,272 - 77,008 - 71,780 Adjusted net income - 20,139 - 20,452 - 19,546 - 79,647 - 75,002 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 31,434,409 31,481,135 31,559,366 31,502,351 31,590,117 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units 124,596 106,800 143,498 108,953 122,363 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 31,559,005 31,587,935 31,702,864 31,611,304 31,712,480 Earnings per share - basic - 0.60 - 0.63 - 0.64 - 2.44 - 2.27 Earnings per share - diluted - 0.60 - 0.63 - 0.64 - 2.44 - 2.26 Adjusted earnings per share - basic - 0.64 - 0.65 - 0.62 - 2.53 - 2.37 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted - 0.64 - 0.65 - 0.62 - 2.52 - 2.37

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 Net interest income - 50,543 - 49,986 - 47,401 - 198,895 - 188,850 Noninterest income 9,895 9,849 11,630 38,190 35,571 Noninterest expense (33,061 - (32,508 - (30,908 - (129,418 - (124,007 - Pre-provision net revenue 27,377 27,327 28,123 107,667 100,414 Less: adjustments Acquisition expenses (999 - - - (999 - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - (391 - - (391 - - Gains (losses) on closed branch premises - (7 - - 2 (635 - Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (151 - (49 - (315 - (200 - (3,697 - Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (310 - (514 - 1,331 (1,883 - (174 - Total adjustments (1,460 - (961 - 1,016 (3,471 - (4,506 - Adjusted pre-provision net revenue - 28,837 - 28,288 - 27,107 - 111,138 - 104,920 Pre-provision net revenue - 27,377 - 27,327 - 28,123 - 107,667 - 100,414 Less: net charge-offs 848 134 693 2,458 1,758 Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs - 26,529 - 27,193 - 27,430 - 105,209 - 98,656 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue - 28,837 - 28,288 - 27,107 - 111,138 - 104,920 Less: net charge-offs 848 134 693 2,458 1,758 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs - 27,989 - 28,154 - 26,414 - 108,680 - 103,162

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) Net interest income - 50,543 - 49,986 - 47,401 - 198,895 - 188,850 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 558 552 562 2,203 2,242 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(1) - 51,101 - 50,538 - 47,963 - 201,098 - 191,092 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 4.12 - 4.13 - 3.96 - 4.13 - 3.96 - Tax-equivalent adjustment *(1) 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.05 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *(1) 4.16 - 4.18 - 4.01 - 4.17 - 4.01 - Average interest-earning assets - 4,871,320 - 4,800,519 - 4,758,334 - 4,819,667 - 4,769,671

*Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 Total noninterest expense - 33,061 - 32,508 - 30,908 - 129,418 - 124,007 Less: amortization of intangible assets 643 694 709 2,726 2,839 Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets 32,418 31,814 30,199 126,692 121,168 Less: adjustments to noninterest expense Acquisition expenses 999 - - 999 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 391 - 391 - Total adjustments to noninterest expense 999 391 - 1,390 - Adjusted noninterest expense - 31,419 - 31,423 - 30,199 - 125,302 - 121,168 Net interest income - 50,543 - 49,986 - 47,401 - 198,895 - 188,850 Total noninterest income 9,895 9,849 11,630 38,190 35,571 Operating revenue 60,438 59,835 59,031 237,085 224,421 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 558 552 562 2,203 2,242 Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis)(1) 60,996 60,387 59,593 239,288 226,663 Less: adjustments to noninterest income Gains (losses) on closed branch premises - (7 - - 2 (635 - Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (151 - (49 - (315 - (200 - (3,697 - Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (310 - (514 - 1,331 (1,883 - (174 - Total adjustments to noninterest income (461 - (570 - 1,016 (2,081 - (4,506 - Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis)(1) - 61,457 - 60,957 - 58,577 - 241,369 - 231,169 Efficiency ratio 53.64 - 53.17 - 51.16 - 53.44 - 53.99 - Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)(1) 53.15 52.68 50.68 52.95 53.46 Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)(1) 51.12 51.55 51.55 51.91 52.42

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity - 615,498 - 599,129 - 544,605 Less: Goodwill 59,820 59,820 59,820 Less: Intangible assets, net 15,117 15,760 17,843 Tangible common equity - 540,561 - 523,549 - 466,942 Tangible Assets Total assets - 5,071,390 - 5,035,027 - 5,032,902 Less: Goodwill 59,820 59,820 59,820 Less: Intangible assets, net 15,117 15,760 17,843 Tangible assets - 4,996,453 - 4,959,447 - 4,955,239 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 12.14 - 11.90 - 10.82 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.82 10.56 9.42 Shares of common stock outstanding 31,431,924 31,455,803 31,559,366 Book value per share - 19.58 - 19.05 - 17.26 Tangible book value per share 17.20 16.64 14.80

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures -

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 Average Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity - 608,822 - 589,076 - 541,535 - 581,449 - 515,368 Less: Goodwill 59,820 59,820 59,820 59,820 59,820 Less: Intangible assets, net 15,419 16,095 18,170 16,437 19,247 Average tangible common equity - 533,583 - 513,161 - 463,545 - 505,192 - 436,301 Net income - 18,938 - 19,765 - 20,272 - 77,008 - 71,780 Adjusted net income 20,139 20,452 19,546 79,647 75,002 Return on average stockholders' equity * 12.34 - 13.31 - 14.89 - 13.24 - 13.93 - Return on average tangible common equity * 14.08 15.28 17.40 15.24 16.45 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 13.12 - 13.77 - 14.36 - 13.70 - 14.55 - Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 14.97 15.81 16.77 15.77 17.19

*Annualized measure.