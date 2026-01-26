Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Steel Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
Annual 2025 Performance Highlights:
- Successful production and qualifications of industrial, beverage can, and automotive quality flat rolled aluminum products
- Successful production and consumption of biocarbon material
- Record steel shipments of 13.7 million tons
- Net sales of $18.2 billion, operating income of $1.5 billion, and net income of $1.2 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 billion and cash flow from operations of $1.4 billion
- Liquidity of over $2.2 billion
- Share repurchases of $901 million of the company's common stock, representing over four percent of its outstanding shares
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced fourth quarter and annual 2025 financial results. The company reported fourth quarter 2025 net sales of $4.4 billion and net income of $266 million, or $1.82 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential third quarter 2025 net income was $404 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, and prior year fourth quarter net income was $207 million, or $1.36 per diluted share.
"The teams delivered solid operational and financial performance across our operating platforms in 2025, generating annual net sales of $18.2 billion, operating income of $1.5 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 billion," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This performance demonstrates the strength and consistency of our cash generation, as we generated $1.4 billion in cash flow from operations during the year, after investing $450 million in growth working capital associated with our new aluminum products platform. Our three-year after-tax return-on-invested-capital of 14 percent is a testament to our ongoing high-return capital allocation strategy. We are growing, returning capital to shareholders, and maintaining strong returns as compared to best-in-class domestic manufacturers.
"The aluminum and biocarbon teams continue to make strong progress," continued Millett. "We have successfully produced finished aluminum flat-rolled products for the industrial and beverage can markets, as well as hot band for the automotive sector. Although there is still work ahead, the team has strong momentum and achieved positive EBITDA in December, positioning us well as we continue commissioning and ramping operations. Additionally, the SDI Biocarbon Solutions team is continuing to refine operations and increase production, providing a significantly lower-carbon supply chain opportunity for our steel and steel fabrication customers.
"We also achieved record annual steel shipments as imports declined from the elevated levels experienced during the first half of the year and as Sinton's year-over-year operating performance improved," said Millett. "We are seeing an improved flat rolled steel market environment, supported by domestic trade actions, manufacturing onshoring, infrastructure program funding, lower interest rates, and the increasing regionalization of supply chains in the U.S. Long product steel demand remains very strong, especially for structural steel and railroad rail. Looking ahead, we expect to benefit from strong demand across our platforms."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Comments
Fourth quarter 2025 operating income for the company's steel operations was $322 million, or 35 percent lower than sequential third quarter results, due to lower average realized selling values and lower volumes related to both seasonal demand and planned maintenance outages at the company's flat rolled steel mills. In addition to lower seasonal activity, some of the planned maintenance outages were longer in duration than originally anticipated and decreased volume in the fourth quarter by an estimated 140,000 to 150,000 tons of flat rolled steel production. The fourth quarter 2025 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $12 sequentially to $1,107 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $7 per ton sequentially to $374 per ton. Average realized flat rolled steel pricing declined in the quarter based on lagging priced contracts, while long product steel prices increased as demand for structural and rail products was strong. The energy, non-residential construction, automotive, and industrial sectors led steel demand in the quarter.
Fourth quarter 2025 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $19 million, or $13 million lower than sequential earnings, based on lower selling values and decreased shipments across the platform.
The company's steel fabrication operations generated operating income of $91 million in the fourth quarter 2025, lower than sequential third quarter results of $107 million, based on seasonally lower shipments more than offsetting modest metal spread expansion, as average selling values improved slightly and steel raw material costs declined. Order activity remained steady in the quarter, with the order backlog maintaining solid levels extending through the first half 2026, supported by stable pricing. Demand was largely driven by the commercial, data center, manufacturing, warehouse, and healthcare sectors. Looking ahead, the pace of domestic manufacturing investment, increased domestic onshoring activity, and momentum from the U.S. infrastructure program are expected to further support demand.
On November 21, 2025, the company issued $800 million in unsecured notes, comprised of $650 million of 4.000% notes due 2028 and $150 million of 5.250% notes due 2035. The net proceeds from the notes were used to redeem the company's $400 million 5.000% Notes due 2026 and for other general corporate purposes.
Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated cash flow from operations of $273 million during the quarter. The company also invested $188 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $73 million, and repurchased $240 million of its outstanding common stock, representing one percent of its outstanding shares.
Annual 2025 Comparison
Annual 2025 net income was $1.2 billion, or $7.99 per diluted share, with net sales of $18.2 billion, as compared to net income of $1.5 billion, or $9.84 per diluted share, with net sales of $17.5 billion for the same period in 2024.
Annual 2025, net sales increased 3.6 percent to $18.2 billion, and operating income declined 24 percent to $1.5 billion, when compared to the same period of 2024. Decreased earnings were the result of lower realized pricing in the company's steel and steel fabrication operations. Annual 2025 operating income from the company's steel operations and steel fabrication operations declined $155 million and $260 million, respectively, when compared to the prior year. The average 2025 external selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $15 to $1,089 per ton compared to 2024, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $1 to $387 per ton.
Based on the company's differentiated circular business model and highly-variable cost structure, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $1.4 billion during 2025. The company also invested $948 million in organic growth investments, paid cash dividends of $291 million, and repurchased $901 million of its outstanding common stock, representing over four percent of its outstanding shares, all while maintaining strong liquidity of $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2025.
Outlook
"We anticipate that improving market conditions, including increased trade stability and a more favorable interest rate environment, will support solid domestic demand for steel and aluminum products," continued Millett. "Steel pricing has improved, and customer optimism remains solid across our businesses, as demand continues to be steady. Additionally, discussions with our customers further underscore the growing importance of lower-carbon, domestically produced steel and aluminum products, positioning our businesses for a sustainable long-term competitive advantage. As unfair trade practices diminish, policy clarity improves, and U.S. manufacturing continues to expand, we believe a favorable market environment will follow.
"The aluminum team is continuing with the successful commissioning and startup of the company's Columbus, Mississippi aluminum flat rolled products mill and San Luis Potosi satellite recycled aluminum slab center. The cast houses and hot strip mill are operating extremely well, and commissioning is ongoing in other areas of the facility. The teams shipped products for the industrial and beverage can sectors, receiving product qualifications from several customers. They also produced and shipped aluminum hot band for use in automotive applications. We continue commissioning the cold mill and other downstream operations, including the CASH line. It is an extremely exciting time for all of us. There is still much to be done, yet much has also been accomplished.
"We have deliberately aligned our growth strategy with our customers' developing needs, prioritizing product excellence, supply-chain efficiency, and sustainability. Building on our strong positions in steel, we are expanding into high recycled-content aluminum to serve adjacent markets where customer demand is accelerating. This opportunity spans the counter-cyclical beverage can and packaging segment and extends to automotive, industrial, and construction applications. Backed by a performance-based culture and a proven ability to develop and operate cost-efficient, high-margin mills, we are well positioned to deliver attractive long-term value through this expansion.
"Our unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities underpins our ability to meet both current and future customer needs. Our differentiated culture and business model continue to drive performance, while strong cash flow generation and disciplined execution of our long-term strategy are strengthening our financial position," concluded Millett.
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months
December 31,
December 31,
Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sept. 30, 2025
Net sales
$
4,414,048
$
3,872,138
$
18,176,581
$
17,540,390
$
4,828,215
Costs of goods sold
3,884,757
3,430,404
15,784,398
14,737,804
4,070,335
Gross profit
529,291
441,734
2,392,183
2,802,586
757,880
Selling, general and administrative expenses
184,646
176,904
765,308
664,119
200,844
Profit sharing
27,196
19,755
122,986
164,904
42,389
Amortization of intangible assets
7,219
7,573
27,903
30,526
6,890
Operating income
310,230
237,502
1,475,986
1,943,037
507,757
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
26,958
14,579
70,043
56,347
13,573
Other (income) expense, net
(27,333)
(21,040)
(87,028)
(96,191)
(19,662)
Income before income taxes
310,605
243,963
1,492,971
1,982,881
513,846
Income tax expense
46,090
34,091
305,660
432,925
109,920
Net income
264,515
209,872
1,187,311
1,549,956
403,926
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,518
(2,579)
(1,716)
(12,822)
(241)
Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
$
266,033
$
207,293
$
1,185,595
$
1,537,134
$
403,685
Basic earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders
$
1.83
$
1.36
$
8.02
$
9.89
$
2.75
Weighted average common shares outstanding
145,627
152,096
147,806
155,420
146,947
Diluted earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the
effect of assumed conversions when dilutive
$
1.82
$
1.36
$
7.99
$
9.84
$
2.74
Weighted average common shares
and share equivalents outstanding
146,249
152,801
148,404
156,136
147,600
Dividends declared per share
$
0.50
$
0.46
$
2.00
$
1.84
$
0.50
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
2025
2024
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
769,878
$
589,464
Short-term investments
-
147,811
Accounts receivable, net
1,682,660
1,417,199
Inventories
3,738,516
3,113,733
Other current assets
293,117
163,131
Total current assets
6,484,171
5,431,338
Property, plant and equipment, net
8,569,466
8,117,988
Intangible assets, net
331,290
227,234
Goodwill
477,471
477,471
Other assets
550,456
681,202
Total assets
$
16,412,854
$
14,935,233
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,231,358
$
979,912
Income taxes payable
67,315
3,783
Accrued expenses
788,926
739,898
Current maturities of long-term debt
34,655
426,990
Total current liabilities
2,122,254
2,150,583
Long-term debt
4,176,508
2,804,017
Deferred income taxes
997,449
902,186
Other liabilities
186,232
133,201
Total liabilities
7,482,443
5,989,987
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
141,226
171,212
Equity
Common stock
653
652
Treasury stock, at cost
(7,980,549)
(7,094,266)
Additional paid-in capital
1,248,634
1,229,819
Retained earnings
15,689,042
14,798,082
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(598)
-
Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity
8,957,182
8,934,287
Noncontrolling interests
(167,997)
(160,253)
Total equity
8,789,185
8,774,034
Total liabilities and equity
$
16,412,854
$
14,935,233
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating activities:
Net income
$
264,515
$
209,872
$
1,187,311
$
1,549,956
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
146,282
125,550
551,390
478,907
Equity-based compensation
23,642
25,136
68,983
66,589
Deferred income taxes
(108,551)
(40,968)
94,397
(42,583)
Other adjustments
2,863
(7,286)
(10,208)
(5,507)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
187,306
147,758
(157,456)
191,108
Inventories
(338,329)
(69,535)
(423,435)
(221,036)
Other assets
(18,399)
8,336
(77,276)
(13,718)
Accounts payable
(31,673)
(55,757)
206,843
(67,361)
Income taxes receivable/payable
157,144
3,166
52,179
10,183
Accrued expenses
(12,088)
600
(43,194)
(102,035)
Net cash provided by operating activities
272,712
346,872
1,449,534
1,844,503
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(188,496)
(453,175)
(948,025)
(1,868,006)
Purchases of short-term investments
-
(39,461)
(39,571)
(739,340)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
-
536,443
186,996
1,312,294
Business combination, net of cash acquired
(175,774)
-
(175,774)
-
Other investing activities
(5,704)
7,348
1,417
(8,308)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(369,974)
51,155
(974,957)
(1,303,360)
Financing activities:
Issuance of current and long-term debt
1,255,497
337,381
3,553,683
2,482,919
Repayment of current and long-term debt
(824,441)
(792,089)
(2,567,864)
(2,324,058)
Dividends paid
(73,078)
(70,400)
(291,176)
(282,616)
Purchase of treasury stock
(240,296)
(295,140)
(900,870)
(1,212,164)
Other financing activities
(20,845)
(3,525)
(88,088)
(16,678)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
96,837
(823,773)
(294,315)
(1,352,597)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(425)
(425,746)
180,262
(811,454)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
775,697
1,020,756
595,010
1,406,464
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
775,272
$
595,010
$
775,272
$
595,010
Supplemental disclosure information:
Cash paid for interest
$
67,890
$
41,512
$
156,749
$
100,978
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
1,338
$
80,308
$
152,000
$
463,763
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter
Year to Date
2025
2024
2025
2024
1Q 2025
2Q 2025
3Q 2025
External Net Sales
Steel
$
3,141,366
$
2,645,994
$
13,021,977
$
12,061,484
$
3,067,016
$
3,275,551
$
3,538,044
Steel Fabrication
347,252
396,226
1,417,890
1,763,502
352,307
340,648
377,683
Metals Recycling
463,039
482,081
2,041,641
2,005,134
534,895
522,721
520,986
Aluminum
157,747
60,099
361,094
258,547
66,576
65,632
71,139
Other
304,644
287,738
1,333,979
1,451,723
348,401
360,571
320,363
Consolidated Net Sales
$
4,414,048
$
3,872,138
$
18,176,581
$
17,540,390
$
4,369,195
$
4,565,123
$
4,828,215
Operating Income (Loss)
Steel
$
322,337
$
164,989
$
1,432,390
$
1,586,904
$
229,963
$
382,196
$
497,894
Steel Fabrication
90,545
142,189
407,425
666,984
116,745
93,115
107,020
Metals Recycling
18,642
23,361
97,175
76,807
25,710
21,290
31,533
Aluminum
(47,098)
(28,896)
(172,970)
(72,331)
(28,735)
(40,627)
(56,510)
384,426
301,643
1,764,020
2,258,364
343,683
455,974
579,937
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
(7,219)
(7,573)
(27,903)
(30,526)
(6,897)
(6,897)
(6,890)
Profit sharing expense
(27,196)
(19,755)
(122,986)
(164,904)
(22,695)
(30,706)
(42,389)
Non-segment operations
(39,781)
(36,813)
(137,145)
(119,897)
(38,947)
(35,516)
(22,901)
Consolidated Operating Income
$
310,230
$
237,502
$
1,475,986
$
1,943,037
$
275,144
$
382,855
$
507,757
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
264,515
$
209,872
$
1,187,311
$
1,549,956
$
217,679
$
301,191
$
403,926
Income taxes
46,090
34,090
305,660
432,924
62,975
86,675
109,920
Net interest expense (income)
17,135
(3,481)
33,245
(33,738)
2,316
7,025
6,769
Depreciation
136,467
116,147
515,425
441,584
125,122
124,003
129,833
Amortization of intangible assets
7,219
7,573
27,903
30,526
6,897
6,897
6,890
EBITDA
471,426
364,201
2,069,544
2,421,252
414,989
525,791
657,338
Non-cash adjustments
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
and currency remeasurement
9,482
(17,703)
14,624
6,882
19,153
(6,197)
(7,814)
Equity-based compensation
24,513
25,121
66,759
65,624
14,181
13,819
14,246
Adjusted EBITDA
$
505,421
$
371,619
$
2,150,927
$
2,493,758
$
448,323
$
533,413
$
663,770
Other Operating Information
Steel
Average external sales price (Per ton)
$
1,107
$
1,011
$
1,089
$
1,104
$
998
$
1,134
$
1,119
Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)
$
374
$
370
$
387
$
386
$
386
$
408
$
381
Flat Roll shipments
Butler, Columbus, and Sinton
1,902,346
1,841,745
8,115,111
7,702,731
2,119,187
1,952,228
2,141,350
Steel Processing divisions *
556,336
460,162
2,071,765
1,779,429
492,627
479,102
543,700
Long Product shipments
Structural and Rail Division
445,978
362,650
1,842,616
1,625,913
437,398
468,827
490,413
Engineered Bar Products Division
170,539
151,239
730,691
714,509
191,658
190,612
177,882
Roanoke Bar Division
139,287
123,133
593,290
516,258
144,186
151,828
157,989
Steel of West Virginia
89,648
81,387
395,328
321,647
96,483
107,201
101,996
Total Shipments (Tons)
3,304,134
3,020,316
13,748,801
12,660,487
3,481,539
3,349,798
3,613,330
External Shipments (Tons)
2,837,126
2,617,914
11,960,582
10,929,453
3,071,735
2,888,916
3,162,805
Steel Mill Production (Tons)
2,838,233
2,663,444
11,877,554
11,242,676
3,021,593
2,949,936
3,067,792
Metals Recycling
Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)
195,003
226,434
916,502
965,491
233,080
245,577
242,842
Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
1,521,629
1,421,021
6,160,797
5,850,544
1,452,432
1,596,583
1,590,153
External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
507,102
529,335
2,147,762
2,194,510
557,618
545,022
538,020
Steel Fabrication
Average sales price (Per ton)
$
2,509
$
2,718
$
2,529
$
2,917
$
2,599
$
2,517
$
2,495
Shipments (Tons)
138,375
145,901
560,866
607,407
135,581
135,347
151,563
* Includes Heartland, The Techs, United Steel Supply, and New Process Steel (beginning December 1, 2025) operations
