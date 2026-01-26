Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of an extensive 20,000 meter drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project ("Borralha" or the "Project") in northern Portugal. This fully funded 2026 exploration program is designed to follow up on the Company's successful 2025 drill results and further define the extent of high-grade tungsten mineralization ahead of planned economic studies and resource expansion.

The 2026 program will comprise approximately 20,000 meters of core and reverse circulation drilling across multiple target zones within the Borralha property. Drilling will focus on:

Step-out and infill drilling to expand and upgrade the current Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE "), which was materially increased in late 2025;

Testing extensions of the Santa Helena Breccia and other prospective ore zones identified from recent campaigns;

Collecting material for advanced metallurgical test work to support prefeasibility and economic modelling;

Generating data to complement Allied's anticipated Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") targeted for completion in Q1 2026; and

Targeting intersect of the Venise Breccia located north of Santa Helena Breccia, a historically recognized high-grade structure known for wolframite and molybdenum mineralization.

"We are excited to launch our most ambitious drill program to date at Borralha. The results from our 2025 campaign, including some of the largest tungsten intercepts ever recorded (see September 4 & November 5 news releases) and a significantly expanded resource base, have validated our geological model and highlighted the scale of this system. The drilling campaign will also target a second breccia complex - the Venise Breccia - at Borralha. We will be eagerly awaiting the results of drilling at this second breccia complex," commented Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director of Allied. "With tungsten designated a strategic critical material in the European Union and the United States, this expanded 20,000 meter program will be a cornerstone of our efforts to define Borralha's resource potential and support advancing the project toward economic evaluation."

Borralha remains one of the most compelling untapped tungsten assets in Western Europe, with recent work confirming both bulk mineralization and higher-grade corridors amenable to future underground extraction. Tungsten's classification as a critical raw material under EU and U.S. strategic initiatives further underscores the importance of advancing Borralha's development.

The Company has already received key regulatory milestones allowing advancement of the Borralha Project through detailed engineering and permitting phases and anticipates continued progress alongside the 2026 drill campaign.

Program Details & Objectives

Program Size: ~20,000 meters of core and reverse circulation drilling.

Primary Targets: Resource growth at the Santa Helena Breccia and conversion of Inferred resources to higher confidence categories, and targeted exploration of additional high-grade structures, including the Venise Breccia located north of Santa Helena Breccia.

Planned Outcomes: Expansion of the MRE, metallurgical data acquisition, and support for the Company's PEA (expected in Q1 2026) and future feasibility work.

Further updates, including results from initial drill holes and revised resource modelling, will be released as data becomes available throughout the 2026 drill program.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR), Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals as he is an officer of the Company.

About the Borralha Tungsten Project

Borralha is an advanced-stage brownfield tungsten project with a compelling resource base and historical production record. The property benefits from favorable metallurgy, existing infrastructure, and a strategic location within the European Union - a jurisdiction actively seeking to diversify critical raw material supply chains. Tungsten is essential for defense, manufacturing, energy transition technologies, and industrial applications. For further details, please see the Company's current MRE Technical Report, "Technical Report on the Borralha Property, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal", dated effective December 30, 2025 (the "Technical Report") which is publicly available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 87% of the total global supply and reserves. The Tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately U.S.$5 to $6 billion, and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

