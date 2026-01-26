

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synthesia, a UK-based AI video platform, on Monday said it has raised $200 million in a Series E funding round, valuing the company at $4 billion.



The round was led by existing investor Google Ventures, the venture capital arm of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG). Other participants included Evantic and Hedosophia, alongside returning investors NVentures, Accel, Kleiner Perkins, New Enterprise Associates, PSP Growth, Air Street Capital, and MMC Ventures.



As part of the transaction, the company will also facilitate an employee secondary share sale in partnership with Nasdaq at the same $4 billion valuation, providing liquidity to long-tenured employees while allowing them to remain shareholders.



The company said proceeds will be used to build a category-defining AI business focused on enterprise learning and development, knowledge sharing, product marketing, and sales enablement, with a growing emphasis on agent-based AI systems.



The company also mentioned that it is developing conversational AI agents designed for organizational learning and upskilling, enabling employees to interact with company knowledge through questions, role-play, and tailored explanations rather than static training content.



