Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Homerun Energy SRL, a 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources, announced a major milestone for its perovskite photovoltaic (PV) technology following the publication of a peer-reviewed study in Nature Energy describing a scalable materials and interface approach that delivers both high efficiency and strong operational durability in large-area perovskite solar modules.

The Nature Energy article, "Co-crystal engineering of a two-dimensional perovskite phase for perovskite solar modules with improved efficiency and stability," reports a significant improvement of long-term operational stability while maintaining high performance. The research team reports 9.0 cm² modules and 48 cm² modules that retained more than 95% of initial efficiency after >5,000 hours of 1-sun light soaking at maximum power point conditions.

Homerun Energy notes that its scientist, Enrico Leonardi, contributed to the multinational team alongside the other authors including Aldo Di Carlo, Michael Grätzel, Narges Yaghoobi Nia, Mahmoud Zendehdel, Barbara Paci, Jiayi Xu, Marco Di Giovannantonio, Amanda Generosi, Cong Liu, Giorgio Contini, and Marco Guaragno, work that aligns directly with Homerun Energy's focus on industrialization-ready perovskite PV.

"This Nature Energy publication validates the direction of our industrial perovskite roadmap: large-area modules that combine high efficiency with durability under real operating conditions," said Luca Sorbello, CEO of Homerun Energy. "The demonstrated retention after extended full-sun light soaking is especially relevant to bankability discussions and strengthens the foundation for scaling our manufacturing line toward industrial deployment."

According to the study, the co-crystal engineering approach addresses a key industry challenge: improving the long-term operational stability of perovskite devices that use 2D perovskite interlayers, enabling robust performance in both cells and modules.

Homerun Energy plans to leverage these insights to accelerate its progress toward high-throughput production and industrial applications where lightweight, high-performance PV can unlock new use cases across built environments and energy systems.

Reference: Nature Energy (2025): "Co-crystal engineering of a two-dimensional perovskite phase for perovskite solar modules with improved efficiency and stability."

About Homerun Energy (www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun Energy is a 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources Inc. and is a forward-looking clean energy technology company focused on accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy. The company develops and delivers advanced energy solutions - including high-efficiency Perovskite solar systems, battery storage technologies, smart EV charging infrastructure, and AI-driven energy management platforms - tailored for commercial and industrial (B2B) markets.

Driven by a mission to combine innovation, sustainability and practical energy transformation, the company integrates hardware, software and advanced materials to optimize energy generation, storage and use, helping businesses reduce costs and environmental impact.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

