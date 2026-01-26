Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of the 2026 exploration plans for advancing its flagship La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Figure 1: La Joya Project location, along with past producing and operating mines in the area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya-2b.jpg

Silver Dollar remains focused on its exploration strategy shift from potential open pit to underground development at the 100%-owned La Joya property (the "Property"). The Company is continuing to reinterpret historical data, targeting higher-grade underground mineralization within the 2 x 3 kilometer (km) La Joya mineralized complex.

Priority has been given to enhanced modeling of known high-grade mineralization, detailed underground and surface mapping and sampling, and the re-logging and sampling of select historical drill core. Through these efforts, Silver Dollar is gaining a better understanding of the mineralization and its controls, to guide and plan the next phase of drilling.

The current areas of focus are outside the historic resource areas, proximal to the sides of the intrusive bodies, and share similarities with the style of mineralization found at the nearby San Martin mine, located approximately 25 km southeast of La Joya (Figure 1).

The discovery of San Martin-type mineralization at La Joya (specifically at the Coloradito Intrusive, "El Brazo") provides evidence supporting the concept of deeper mineralization around main intrusions at La Joya (Figure 2).

Figure 2: La Joya and San Martin Cross-Section Comparison.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/El-Brazo_San-Martin_X-Section-Comparsion.jpg

Both La Joya and San Martin are situated within the Cuesta del Cura Limestone and the overlying Indidura Formation, along the broadly defined San Luis-Tepehuanes fault system-commonly referred to as the Mexican Silver Belt. These intrusions are of the same age, similar in size and composition, and in both cases, mineralization is concentrated along the contact near the outer limit of skarn alteration surrounding the intrusion. Historically, the San Martin mine reportedly contained more than 300 million ounces of silver, with mineralization extending vertically over 850 meters. Drilling has indicated that mineralization remains open for an additional 400 meters below known intercepts, suggesting depths well beyond 1,200 meters (approximately 4,000 feet). This makes San Martin an ideal exploration model for targeting deeper mineralization at La Joya.

Five targets are being developed at La Joya (Figure 3) to drill test for deep San Martin-type mineralization below known (previously reported) mineralization or magnetic anomalies just off the sides of the intrusives:

Central Dyke: Delineated over a strike length of 770 meters (m) with 134 of 170 samples (156 channel and 14 rock grab samples) returning assays >100 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) including sample #161, taken in altered carbonate sediments proximal to the intrusive, that returned 3,823 g/t AgEq.

El Brazo: Situated approximately 1 km west of La Joya's Main Mineralized Trend (MMT), is a carbonate-hosted mineralized system exhibiting characteristics consistent with the San Martin carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) model. Drill hole NOR-22-013 intersected 232 g/t AgEq over 19.35m, including a higher-grade interval of 535 g/t AgEq (420 g/t Ag, 0.41 g/t Au, 0.05% Cu, 1.97% Pb, and 3.9 % Zn) over 5.0m. Silver Dollar's El Brazo discovery not only confirms the presence of high-grade CRD mineralization but also highlights the potential to expand future mineral resource estimates at La Joya by including lead and zinc credits, which were notably absent from the historical calculations.

North Side: With historic hole LB96-04 intersecting results of 694 g/t AgEq over 8.6m at a depth of 401m, this deep high-grade mineralization identifies a "San Martin" type target, along strike and to the north of the MMT. This target is below and beyond the depth of previous drilling and remains open in all directions.

Road Zone: Located just to the northwest of the MMT, is a blind gold-rich target, originally intersected at 126m in hole NOR-21-004 (that deviated while testing a deeper North Side target). This structure is identified by the presence of rhodonite with fine grained pyrite-chalcopyrite that assayed 1,099 g/t AgEq over 3m. Subsequently, similar mineralization was cut in holes NOR-22-010 (204 g/t AgEq over 2.09 m) and NOR-22-017 (700 g/t AgEq over 1.87m) over a strike length of 190m.

El Puerto Mag Anomaly: A ground magnetic anomaly that coincides with a topographic low between Coloradito and the MMT and just west of the Road Zone. This is a blind target in a potential prospective structural corridor.

Figure 3: La Joya plan view showing historical mineral resource areas and 2026 exploration targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya-Deep-Targets.jpg

Silver equivalent is calculated using the following metal prices in USD: Au $1,750/oz, Ag $22/oz, Pb $1.25/lb, Zn $1.50/lb, Cu $4.30/lb. Recoveries of Au 66%, Ag 93%, Cu 70%, Pb 87%, Zn 84%, historically reported from Pan American Silver's La Colorada mine and Southern Silver's Cerro Minitas mine (Cu only), have been used in the AgEq calculation, and are assumed to be comparable to anticipated recoveries at La Joya. Reported assay results are factored according to the historic recoveries reported above.

"We are well-funded and ready for an active year at La Joya, capitalizing on favorable market conditions and record-high prices for gold, silver, and copper," said Gregory Lytle, President of Silver Dollar. "Our exploration team is systematically advancing five priority areas that have been identified for deep San Martin-type mineralization, and we look forward to initiating drill testing as soon as the targeting work is finalized."

About the La Joya Property:

La Joya is an advanced exploration stage property consisting of 15 mineral concessions totaling 4,646 hectares and hosts the Main Mineralized Trend (MMT), Santo Nino, and Coloradito deposits.

The previous operator, Silvercrest Mines, released a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) NI 43-101 Technical Report on the La Joya Property in December 2013. The PEA included a mineral resource estimate (MRE) on only the MMT and Santo Nino deposits (See Historical MRE Table) that was primarily based on Silvercrest's drilling between 2010 and 2012. The MRE was reported to conform to CIM definitions for resource estimation; however, a qualified person of Silver Dollar has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resource, and the Company is not treating it as a current mineral resource. Independent data verification and an assessment of the mineral resource estimation methods are required to verify the historical mineral resource.

Figure 4: La Joya historical mineral resource model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/Historical-Resource-Model.jpg

The Property is situated approximately 75 kilometres southeast of the Durango state capital city of Durango in a high-grade silver region with past-producing and operating mines, including Silver Storm's La Parrilla Mine, Industrias Penoles' Sabinas Mine, Grupo Mexico's San Martin Mine, Sabinas Mine, First Majestic's Del Toro Mine, and Pan American Silver's La Colorada Mine (Figure 1).

Dale Moore, P.Geo., the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument (NI) 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Dale Moore, P.Geo. is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on North America's premier mining regions. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project and the early-stage Nora Silver-Gold Project, both located in the prolific Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. The Company is fully funded for 2026, having recently closed a financing with continued support from financial backers that include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281550

Source: Silver Dollar Resources Inc.