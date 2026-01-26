Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier") is pleased to announce that the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary PureColo, has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Carbon60 Operating Co. Ltd. ("Carbon60"), a leading provider of professional and managed services across multiple cloud platforms.

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, the Company will, among other things, acquire, through its wholly owned subsidiary, the principal business assets of the data center business owned and operated by Carbon60 (the "Proposed Acquisition"). In consideration for the Proposed Acquisition, the Company will pay $1,600,000 in cash to Carbon60 upon closing, $100,000 of which has already been paid as a fully refundable deposit, and an additional $150,000 three months following closing, subject to applicable reductions for liabilities or payables incurred.

No finder's fees are payable by either the Company or Carbon60 in connection with the Proposed Acquisition.

The parties anticipate entering into a definitive agreement by no later than February 15, 2026 and completing the Proposed Acquisition shortly thereafter. The Proposed Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, the parties successfully entering into the Definitive Agreement, the receipt of all necessary approvals, and certain other closing conditions, including the completion of satisfactory due diligence by the Company.

This transaction is a further example of Carbon60's ongoing commitment to the Saint John, NB and broader Canadian Maritime market. Ryan Smyth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carbon60, commented, "By bringing Carrier Connect's co-location expertise into the region to manage the data center facilities, this transaction enables Carbon60 to continue to operate in those same facilities while sharpening its focus on providing tailored cloud consulting and managed services across private cloud, AWS, Azure, and GCP platforms for our Maritime customers."

Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer of the Carrier, commented, "The Saint John data center is the perfect addition to the Carrier portfolio, giving us national coverage from British Columbia to Atlantic Canada. We are acquiring an excellent portfolio of long term customers and a facility that will be highly autonomous to manage, with expansion possibilities."

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver and Ottawa, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary data center or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mark Binns"

Mark Binns, CEO

