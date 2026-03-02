Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the principal business assets comprising the data center operation located in Saint John (the "Saint John Data Centre Assets") from Carbon60 Operating Co. Ltd. ("Carbon60"), a provider of professional and managed services across multiple cloud platforms.

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary PureColo Inc., entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") dated February 27, 2026 with Carbon60. Pursuant to the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement, the Company acquired the Saint John Data Centre Assets. In consideration for the Acquisition, the Company paid an aggregate of $1,600,000 in cash to Carbon60, with an additional $150,000 payable three months following the closing date, subject to customary adjustments for liabilities or payables incurred.

No finder's fees have been paid by either the Company or Carbon60 in connection with the Acquisition.

Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer of Carrier, commented, "We are very pleased to expand the Carrier Connect portfolio of data centers to New Brunswick giving us national coverage from Vancouver to Ontario and into Atlantic Canada. With 5 data centers under management now, we can give our customers more choice for location than ever, and increased scale also allows us to drive further efficiencies in delivering co-location data center services."

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier's mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary data center or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

