Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $10,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Beacon Securities Limited (the "Agents") and consisted of the sale of 6,562,500 Units at a price of $1.60 per Unit.

Each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share until February 26, 2028 at an exercise price of $2.10.

The Units were issued pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemptions, to purchasers resident in Canada (other than the province of Québec) and in other qualifying jurisdictions outside of Canada on a private placement basis pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws, and are not subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering on acquisitions, debt repayment, capital improvement and data center expansions, marketing and staffing, and for general corporate purposes and working capital, all as further described in the amended and restated offering document dated February 18, 2026 related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.carrierconnect.ca.

In connection with and in consideration for their services rendered under the Offering, the Company paid the Agents an aggregate cash commission of $625,500 and issued an aggregate of 390,937 agents' warrants (the "Agents' Warrants"). Each Agents' Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.60 per Common Share until February 26, 2028. The Agents' Warrants and Common Shares issuable upon exercise thereof are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer of Carrier, commented, "The completion of this financing shows the confidence in our business model, execution to date, and growth plans for Carrier Connect for 2026. We look forward to providing further business updates in the near future."

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver and Ottawa, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary data center or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

