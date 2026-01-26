Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNCT | ISIN: US56064Y1001 | Ticker-Symbol: 5L0
Frankfurt
26.01.26 | 08:28
15,800 Euro
-4,82 % -0,800
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAINSTREET BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAINSTREET BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,00017,70015:31
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 14:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable 2025 and remains focused on serving the Washington, DC Metropolitan Community

Strategic Balance Sheet Management Yields a Healthy Net Interest Margin

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a net income of $15.6 million for the year-ended December 31, 2025, resulting in earnings per common share of $1.76. The Company executed a buyback of 209,000 shares during the fourth quarter as part of its share buyback plan. The Company and Bank remain strongly capitalized.

"The team delivered quickly on our focused return to core banking," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are steadfast in increasing profitability and primed to go forward."

"The net interest margin expanded to 3.46% for 2025, a 33-basis point increase from the previous year," said Alex Vari, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We plan to preserve and grow this strong net interest margin and continue to control our expenses to enhance our future performance. We are laser-focused on building a strong balance sheet and our portfolio is well-positioned for the current and anticipated interest rate environment."

"We continue to prove positive outcomes as we manage our asset quality and grow our loan portfolio," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank. "Our team increased gross loans by $54 million in the fourth quarter, and we're encouraged by the momentum carrying into this year."

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet Bank is coming to Middleburg, Virginia in February 2026! Our newest branch will be located at 10 North Pendleton Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20118.

In addition, MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)




December
31, 2025



September
30, 2025



June 30,
2025



March 31,
2025



December
31, 2024*

ASSETS




















Cash and due from banks


$

25,179



$

23,940



$

20,888



$

18,384



$

21,351

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,276




1,315




864




735




1,711

Federal funds sold



136,301




102,039




111,532




183,521




184,646

Total cash and cash equivalents



162,756




127,294




133,284




202,640




207,708

Investment securities available for sale (AFS), at fair

value



56,454




58,338




56,138




55,935




55,747

Investment securities held to maturity (HTM), at

amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



15,298




14,293




14,846




15,657




16,078

Restricted securities, at amortized cost



7,005




7,005




7,005




7,005




6,873

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,308,

$18,831, $19,057, $19,460, and $19,450, respectively



1,841,833




1,788,243




1,767,432




1,811,789




1,810,556

Premises and equipment, net



13,530




13,212




13,344




13,020




13,287

Other real estate owned, net



1,697




-




-




-




-

Property held for sale, at fair value



2,806




3,225




3,225




-




-

Accrued interest and other receivables



14,518




13,622




15,023




9,607




11,311

Bank owned life insurance



40,752




40,433




40,117




39,809




39,507

Other assets



56,020




59,124




64,367




67,383




67,031

Total Assets


$

2,212,669



$

2,124,789



$

2,114,781



$

2,222,845



$

2,228,098

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




















Liabilities:




















Non-interest bearing deposits


$

378,694



$

324,717



$

330,045



$

345,319



$

324,307

Interest-bearing demand deposits



119,407




123,231




124,090




106,033




139,780

Savings and NOW deposits



121,905




125,214




116,069




124,049




64,337

Money market deposits



499,334




458,946




463,904




511,925




560,082

Time deposits



779,844




778,727




764,439




820,999




819,288

Total deposits



1,899,184




1,810,835




1,798,547




1,908,325




1,907,794

Subordinated debt, net



69,936




69,837




71,238




72,138




73,039

Other liabilities



24,958




25,754




31,526




32,764




39,274

Total Liabilities



1,994,078




1,906,426




1,901,311




2,013,227




2,020,107

Stockholders' Equity:




















Preferred stock



27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263

Common stock



29,008




29,833




29,825




29,810




29,466

Capital surplus



66,531




68,895




68,261




67,612




67,823

Retained earnings



101,557




98,793




95,585




92,305




91,150

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(5,768)




(6,421)




(7,464)




(7,372)




(7,711)

Total Stockholders' Equity



218,591




218,363




213,470




209,618




207,991

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,212,669



$

2,124,789



$

2,114,781



$

2,222,845



$

2,228,098


*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended



December
31, 2025



December
31, 2024*



December
31, 2025



September
30, 2025



June 30,
2025



March 31,
2025



December
31, 2024

INTEREST INCOME:




























Interest and fees on loans


$

124,211



$

125,177



$

29,969



$

30,688



$

32,443



$

31,111



$

31,323

Interest on investment securities




























Taxable securities



1,707




1,693




421




435




431




420




431

Tax-exempt securities



1,076




1,093




276




270




267




263




262

Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



54




41




10




11




10




22




15

Interest on federal funds sold



4,540




6,611




1,198




1,060




1,135




1,147




3,088

Total interest income



131,588




134,615




31,874




32,464




34,286




32,963




35,119

INTEREST EXPENSE:




























Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits



4,187




8,661




1,064




1,071




1,004




1,048




2,612

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



1,469




754




390




467




391




221




201

Interest on money market deposits



18,852




21,386




4,246




4,623




4,707




5,276




5,475

Interest on time deposits



34,239




37,364




8,244




8,369




8,595




9,031




10,003

Interest on federal funds purchased



93




575




-




28




-




65




-

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



-




46




-




-




-




-




-

Interest on subordinated debt



3,203




3,255




788




804




799




812




787

Total interest expense



62,043




72,041




14,732




15,362




15,496




16,453




19,078

Net interest income



69,545




62,574




17,142




17,102




18,790




16,510




16,041

Provision for credit losses



(70)




6,763




328




144




(543)




-




3,407

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



69,615




55,811




16,814




16,958




19,333




16,510




12,634

NON-INTEREST INCOME:




























Deposit account service charges



2,184




1,996




559




557




538




530




481

Bank owned life insurance income



1,245




1,189




319




316




308




302




304

Gain on retirement of subordinated debt



273




-




-




145




68




60




-

Gain on equity securities



103




-




-




-




103




-




-

Net loss on securities called or matured



-




(48)




-




-




-




-




-

Other non-interest income



222




115




22




104




49




47




22

Total non-interest income



4,027




3,252




900




1,122




1,066




939




807

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:




























Salaries and employee benefits



31,587




30,475




7,557




7,366




8,279




8,385




8,253

Furniture and equipment expenses



3,840




3,636




884




799




1,141




1,016




830

Advertising and marketing



2,051




2,199




469




571




530




481




600

Occupancy expenses



1,407




1,614




293




400




318




396




358

Outside services



3,776




3,627




688




625




1,290




1,173




1,168

Administrative expenses



996




929




238




259




270




229




243

Computer software intangible impairment



-




19,721




-




-




-




-




19,721

Other operating expenses



10,894




10,766




2,696




2,647




2,917




2,634




3,258

Total non-interest expenses



54,551




72,967




12,825




12,667




14,745




14,314




34,431

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



19,091




(13,904)




4,889




5,413




5,654




3,135




(20,990)

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,478




(3,924)




836




896




1,064




682




(4,823)

Net income (loss)



15,613




(9,980)




4,053




4,517




4,590




2,453




(16,167)

Preferred stock dividends



2,156




2,156




539




539




539




539




539

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$

13,457



$

(12,136)



$

3,514



$

3,978



$

4,051



$

1,914



$

(16,706)

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted


$

1.76



$

(1.60)



$

0.46



$

0.52



$

0.53



$

0.25



$

(2.20)

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,652,504




7,606,391




7,564,723




7,704,639




7,704,677




7,636,191




7,603,318


*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)




December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025



December 31, 2024



Percentage Change




$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3
Mos



Last 12
Mos


LOANS:

































Construction and land development loans


$

300,666




16.1

%


$

312,318




17.2

%


$

391,253




21.3

%



-3.7

%



-23.2

%

Residential real estate loans



441,578




23.7

%



411,592




22.7

%



438,745




23.9

%



7.3

%



0.6

%

Commercial real estate loans



1,014,933




54.4

%



981,091




54.2

%



898,204




48.9

%



3.4

%



13.0

%

Commercial and industrial loans



106,990




5.7

%



105,217




5.8

%



105,212




5.7

%



1.7

%



1.7

%

Consumer loans



1,148




0.1

%



1,204




0.1

%



1,574




0.2

%



-4.7

%



-27.1

%

Total Gross Loans


$

1,865,315




100.0

%


$

1,811,422




100.0

%


$

1,834,988




100.0

%



3.0

%



1.7

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses



(19,308)








(18,831)








(19,450)














Net deferred loan fees



(4,174)








(4,348)








(4,982)














Net Loans


$

1,841,833







$

1,788,243







$

1,810,556














DEPOSITS:

































Non-interest bearing deposits


$

378,694




20.0

%


$

324,717




17.9

%


$

324,307




17.0

%



16.6

%



16.8

%

Interest-bearing deposits:

































Demand deposits



119,407




6.3

%



123,231




6.8

%



139,780




7.3

%



-3.1

%



-14.6

%

Savings and NOW deposits



121,905




6.4

%



125,214




6.9

%



64,337




3.4

%



-2.6

%



89.5

%

Money market deposits



499,334




26.3

%



458,946




25.3

%



560,082




29.4

%



8.8

%



-10.8

%

Time deposit $250,000 or more



490,594




25.8

%



501,332




27.8

%



535,676




28.0

%



-2.1

%



-8.4

%

Time deposit less than $250,000



289,250




15.2

%



277,395




15.3

%



283,612




14.9

%



4.3

%



2.0

%

Total Deposits


$

1,899,184




100.0

%


$

1,810,835




100.0

%


$

1,907,794




100.0

%



4.9

%



-0.5

%

BORROWINGS:

































Subordinated debt, net


$

69,936




100.0

%


$

69,837




100.0

%


$

73,039




100.0

%



0.1

%



-4.2

%

Total Borrowings


$

69,936




100.0

%


$

69,837




100.0

%


$

73,039




100.0

%



0.1

%



-4.2

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings


$

1,969,120







$

1,880,672







$

1,980,833








4.7

%



-0.6

%


































Core customer funding sources (1)


$

1,400,678




71.1

%


$

1,289,952




68.6

%


$

1,439,657




72.7

%



8.6

%



-2.7

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)



498,506




25.3

%



520,883




27.7

%



468,137




23.6

%



-4.3

%



6.5

%

Subordinated debt, net (3)



69,936




3.6

%



69,837




3.7

%



73,039




3.7

%



0.1

%



-4.2

%

Total Funding Sources


$

1,969,120




100.0

%


$

1,880,672




100.0

%


$

1,980,833




100.0

%



4.7

%



-0.6

%



(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts. Excludes $145.2 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of December 31, 2025.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the three months ended December 31, 2025



For the three months ended December 31, 2024




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
 (3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
 (3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,819,614



$

29,969




6.53

%


$

1,808,894



$

31,323




6.87

%

Securities:

























Taxable



50,844




421




3.29

%



53,566




431




3.19

%

Tax-exempt



35,631




349




3.89

%



35,512




332




3.71

%

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,044




10




3.80

%



1,272




15




4.68

%

Federal funds sold



127,376




1,198




3.73

%



262,323




3,088




4.67

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

2,034,509



$

31,947




6.23

%


$

2,161,567



$

35,189




6.46

%

Other assets



123,757












129,077










Total assets


$

2,158,266











$

2,290,644










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

125,673



$

1,064




3.36

%


$

231,496



$

2,612




4.48

%

Savings and NOW deposits



121,401




390




1.27

%



64,112




201




1.24

%

Money market deposits



467,891




4,246




3.60

%



514,235




5,475




4.22

%

Time deposits



786,801




8,244




4.16

%



809,924




10,003




4.90

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,501,766



$

13,944




3.68

%


$

1,619,767



$

18,291




4.48

%

Federal funds purchased



2




-




-




2




-




-


Subordinated debt, net



69,898




788




4.47

%



73,001




787




4.28

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,571,666



$

14,732




3.72

%


$

1,692,770



$

19,078




4.47

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



368,502












370,332










Total liabilities


$

1,940,168











$

2,063,102










Stockholders' Equity



218,098












227,542










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,158,266











$

2,290,644










Interest Rate Spread











2.51

%











1.99

%

Net Interest Income






$

17,215











$

16,111






Net Interest Margin











3.36

%











2.96

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the year ended December 31, 2025



For the year ended December 31, 2024




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
 (3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
 (3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,820,481



$

124,211



6.82

%


$

1,782,061



$

125,177



7.02

%

Securities:

























Taxable



52,401




1,707



3.26

%



54,935




1,693



3.08

%

Tax-exempt



35,382




1,362



3.85

%



36,379




1,384



3.80

%

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,216




54



4.44

%



815




41



5.03

%

Federal funds sold



111,144




4,540



4.08

%



136,258




6,611



4.85

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

2,020,624



$

131,874



6.53

%


$

2,010,448



$

134,906



6.71

%

Other assets



120,810












126,138










Total assets


$

2,141,434











$

2,136,586










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

117,493



$

4,187



3.56

%


$

181,109



$

8,661



4.78

%

Savings and NOW deposits



107,151




1,469



1.37

%



54,385




754



1.39

%

Money market deposit



486,945




18,852



3.87

%



464,400




21,386



4.61

%

Time deposits



785,378




34,239



4.36

%



748,938




37,364



4.99

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,496,967



$

58,747



3.92

%


$

1,448,832



$

68,165



4.70

%

Federal funds purchased



1,973




93



4.71

%



9,941




575



5.78

%

FHLB advances



-




-



-




820




46



5.61

%

Subordinated debt, net



71,223




3,203



4.50

%



72,852




3,255



4.47

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,570,163



$

62,043



3.95

%


$

1,532,445



$

72,041



4.70

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



358,146












379,510










Total liabilities


$

1,928,309











$

1,911,955










Stockholders' Equity



213,114












224,631










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,141,423











$

2,136,586










Interest Rate Spread











2.58

%











2.01

%

Net Interest Income






$

69,831











$

62,865






Net Interest Margin










3.46

%










3.13

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)




At or For the Three
Months Ended



At or For the Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

















Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)


$

0.46



$

(2.20)



$

1.76



$

(1.60)


Book value per common share


$

25.52



$

23.77



$

25.52



$

23.77


Tangible book value per common share (2)


$

25.52



$

23.77



$

25.52



$

23.77


Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,564,723




7,603,318




7,652,504




7,606,391


Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,496,571




7,603,765




7,496,571




7,603,765


Performance Ratios

















Return on average assets (annualized)



0.75

%



(2.80)

%



0.73

%



(0.47)

%

Return on average equity (annualized)



7.37

%



(28.19)

%



7.33

%



(4.44)

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)



7.31

%



(29.13)

%



7.24

%



(6.15)

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.23

%



6.46

%



6.53

%



6.71

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)



3.72

%



4.47

%



3.95

%



4.70

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (2) (annualized)



2.51

%



1.99

%



2.58

%



2.01

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (2) (annualized)



3.36

%



2.96

%



3.46

%



3.13

%

Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.17

%



0.14

%



0.19

%



0.15

%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.36

%



5.96

%



2.55

%



3.42

%

Efficiency ratio (3)



71.08

%



204.36

%



74.15

%



110.85

%

Allowance for Credit Losses

















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

















Beginning balance, ACL - loans


$

18,831



$

18,327



$

19,450



$

16,506


Add: recoveries



2




9




834




28


Less: charge-offs



-




(2,151)




(858)




(4,569)


Add: provision for credit losses - loans



475




3,265




(118)




7,485


Ending balance, ACL - loans


$

19,308



$

19,450



$

19,308



$

19,450



















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)


$

482



$

145



$

287



$

1,009


Provision for unfunded commitments, net



(147)




142




48




(722)


Ending balance, RUC


$

335



$

287



$

335



$

287


Total allowance for credit losses


$

19,643



$

19,737



$

19,643



$

19,737



















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



1.04

%



1.06

%



1.04

%



1.06

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



58.19

%



89.84

%



58.19

%



89.84

%

Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized)



0.00

%



0.46

%



0.00

%



0.25

%

Concentration Ratios

















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



354.85

%



393.79

%



354.85

%



393.79

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)



98.06

%



131.92

%



98.06

%



131.92

%

Past due and Non-performing Assets

















Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.98

%



0.00

%



0.98

%



0.00

%

Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



1.69

%



1.18

%



1.69

%



1.18

%

Other real estate owned, net


$

1,697



$

-



$

1,697



$

-


Non-performing loans


$

31,482



$

21,650



$

31,482



$

21,650


Non-performing assets to total assets



1.50

%



0.97

%



1.50

%



0.97

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

















Total risk-based capital ratio



16.08

%



15.69

%



16.08

%



15.69

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.05

%



14.64

%



15.05

%



14.64

%

Leverage ratio



13.28

%



12.08

%



13.28

%



12.08

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.05

%



14.64

%



15.05

%



14.64

%

Other information

















Common shares closing stock price


$

20.36



$

18.10



$

20.36



$

18.10


Tangible equity / tangible assets



9.88

%



9.33

%



9.88

%



9.33

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.11

%



9.21

%



9.95

%



9.80

%

Number of full time equivalent employees



174




204




174




204


Number of full service branch offices



6




6




6




6




(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)




For the three months ended
December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net interest margin (FTE)

















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

17,142



$

16,041



$

69,545



$

62,574


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



73




70




286




291


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



17,215




16,111




69,831




62,865



















Average interest-earning assets



2,034,509




2,161,567




2,020,624




2,010,448


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.34

%



2.94

%



3.44

%



3.11

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.36

%



2.96

%



3.46

%



3.13

%




For the three months ended
December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Yield on earning assets (FTE)

















Total interest income (GAAP)


$

31,874



$

35,119



$

131,588



$

134,615


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



73




70




286




291


Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



31,947




35,189




131,874




134,906



















Average interest-earning assets



2,034,509




2,161,567




2,020,624




2,010,448


Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.22

%



6.45

%



6.51

%



6.70

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.23

%



6.46

%



6.53

%



6.71

%




For the three months ended
December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net interest spread (FTE)

















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.22

%



6.45

%



6.51

%


6.70

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.23

%



6.46

%


6.53

%


6.71

%


















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)



3.72

%



4.47

%


3.95

%


4.70

%


















Net interest spread (GAAP)



2.50

%



1.98

%


2.56

%



2.00

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



2.51

%



1.99

%


2.58

%



2.01

%




For the three months ended
December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Average tangible stockholders' equity

















Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)


$

218,098



$

227,542



$

213,114



$

224,631


Less: average intangible assets



-




(18,327)




-




(16,989)


Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



218,098




209,215




213,114




207,642





For the three months ended
December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Average tangible assets

















Total average assets (GAAP)


$

2,158,266



$

2,290,644



$

2,141,434



$

2,136,586


Less: average intangible assets



-




(18,327)




-




(16,989)


Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,158,266




2,272,317




2,141,434




2,119,597


Contact: Billy Freesmeier
Chief of Staff
(703) 481-4579

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.