MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable 2025 and remains focused on serving the Washington, DC Metropolitan Community

Strategic Balance Sheet Management Yields a Healthy Net Interest Margin
FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a net income of $15.6 million for the year-ended December 31, 2025, resulting in earnings per common share of $1.76. The Company executed a buyback of 209,000 shares during the fourth quarter as part of its share buyback plan. The Company and Bank remain strongly capitalized.
"The team delivered quickly on our focused return to core banking," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are steadfast in increasing profitability and primed to go forward."
"The net interest margin expanded to 3.46% for 2025, a 33-basis point increase from the previous year," said Alex Vari, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We plan to preserve and grow this strong net interest margin and continue to control our expenses to enhance our future performance. We are laser-focused on building a strong balance sheet and our portfolio is well-positioned for the current and anticipated interest rate environment."
"We continue to prove positive outcomes as we manage our asset quality and grow our loan portfolio," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank. "Our team increased gross loans by $54 million in the fourth quarter, and we're encouraged by the momentum carrying into this year."
About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet Bank is coming to Middleburg, Virginia in February 2026! Our newest branch will be located at 10 North Pendleton Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20118.
In addition, MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
December
September
June 30,
March 31,
December
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
25,179
$
23,940
$
20,888
$
18,384
$
21,351
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
1,276
1,315
864
735
1,711
Federal funds sold
136,301
102,039
111,532
183,521
184,646
Total cash and cash equivalents
162,756
127,294
133,284
202,640
207,708
Investment securities available for sale (AFS), at fair
value
56,454
58,338
56,138
55,935
55,747
Investment securities held to maturity (HTM), at
amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods
15,298
14,293
14,846
15,657
16,078
Restricted securities, at amortized cost
7,005
7,005
7,005
7,005
6,873
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,308,
$18,831, $19,057, $19,460, and $19,450, respectively
1,841,833
1,788,243
1,767,432
1,811,789
1,810,556
Premises and equipment, net
13,530
13,212
13,344
13,020
13,287
Other real estate owned, net
1,697
-
-
-
-
Property held for sale, at fair value
2,806
3,225
3,225
-
-
Accrued interest and other receivables
14,518
13,622
15,023
9,607
11,311
Bank owned life insurance
40,752
40,433
40,117
39,809
39,507
Other assets
56,020
59,124
64,367
67,383
67,031
Total Assets
$
2,212,669
$
2,124,789
$
2,114,781
$
2,222,845
$
2,228,098
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
378,694
$
324,717
$
330,045
$
345,319
$
324,307
Interest-bearing demand deposits
119,407
123,231
124,090
106,033
139,780
Savings and NOW deposits
121,905
125,214
116,069
124,049
64,337
Money market deposits
499,334
458,946
463,904
511,925
560,082
Time deposits
779,844
778,727
764,439
820,999
819,288
Total deposits
1,899,184
1,810,835
1,798,547
1,908,325
1,907,794
Subordinated debt, net
69,936
69,837
71,238
72,138
73,039
Other liabilities
24,958
25,754
31,526
32,764
39,274
Total Liabilities
1,994,078
1,906,426
1,901,311
2,013,227
2,020,107
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
29,008
29,833
29,825
29,810
29,466
Capital surplus
66,531
68,895
68,261
67,612
67,823
Retained earnings
101,557
98,793
95,585
92,305
91,150
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,768)
(6,421)
(7,464)
(7,372)
(7,711)
Total Stockholders' Equity
218,591
218,363
213,470
209,618
207,991
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,212,669
$
2,124,789
$
2,114,781
$
2,222,845
$
2,228,098
*Derived from audited financial statements
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
December
December
December
September
June 30,
March 31,
December
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
124,211
$
125,177
$
29,969
$
30,688
$
32,443
$
31,111
$
31,323
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
1,707
1,693
421
435
431
420
431
Tax-exempt securities
1,076
1,093
276
270
267
263
262
Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
54
41
10
11
10
22
15
Interest on federal funds sold
4,540
6,611
1,198
1,060
1,135
1,147
3,088
Total interest income
131,588
134,615
31,874
32,464
34,286
32,963
35,119
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits
4,187
8,661
1,064
1,071
1,004
1,048
2,612
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
1,469
754
390
467
391
221
201
Interest on money market deposits
18,852
21,386
4,246
4,623
4,707
5,276
5,475
Interest on time deposits
34,239
37,364
8,244
8,369
8,595
9,031
10,003
Interest on federal funds purchased
93
575
-
28
-
65
-
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
46
-
-
-
-
-
Interest on subordinated debt
3,203
3,255
788
804
799
812
787
Total interest expense
62,043
72,041
14,732
15,362
15,496
16,453
19,078
Net interest income
69,545
62,574
17,142
17,102
18,790
16,510
16,041
Provision for credit losses
(70)
6,763
328
144
(543)
-
3,407
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
69,615
55,811
16,814
16,958
19,333
16,510
12,634
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
2,184
1,996
559
557
538
530
481
Bank owned life insurance income
1,245
1,189
319
316
308
302
304
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt
273
-
-
145
68
60
-
Gain on equity securities
103
-
-
-
103
-
-
Net loss on securities called or matured
-
(48)
-
-
-
-
-
Other non-interest income
222
115
22
104
49
47
22
Total non-interest income
4,027
3,252
900
1,122
1,066
939
807
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
31,587
30,475
7,557
7,366
8,279
8,385
8,253
Furniture and equipment expenses
3,840
3,636
884
799
1,141
1,016
830
Advertising and marketing
2,051
2,199
469
571
530
481
600
Occupancy expenses
1,407
1,614
293
400
318
396
358
Outside services
3,776
3,627
688
625
1,290
1,173
1,168
Administrative expenses
996
929
238
259
270
229
243
Computer software intangible impairment
-
19,721
-
-
-
-
19,721
Other operating expenses
10,894
10,766
2,696
2,647
2,917
2,634
3,258
Total non-interest expenses
54,551
72,967
12,825
12,667
14,745
14,314
34,431
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
19,091
(13,904)
4,889
5,413
5,654
3,135
(20,990)
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,478
(3,924)
836
896
1,064
682
(4,823)
Net income (loss)
15,613
(9,980)
4,053
4,517
4,590
2,453
(16,167)
Preferred stock dividends
2,156
2,156
539
539
539
539
539
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
13,457
$
(12,136)
$
3,514
$
3,978
$
4,051
$
1,914
$
(16,706)
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted
$
1.76
$
(1.60)
$
0.46
$
0.52
$
0.53
$
0.25
$
(2.20)
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
7,652,504
7,606,391
7,564,723
7,704,639
7,704,677
7,636,191
7,603,318
*Derived from audited financial statements
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Percentage Change
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of Total
Last 3
Last 12
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
300,666
16.1
%
$
312,318
17.2
%
$
391,253
21.3
%
-3.7
%
-23.2
%
Residential real estate loans
441,578
23.7
%
411,592
22.7
%
438,745
23.9
%
7.3
%
0.6
%
Commercial real estate loans
1,014,933
54.4
%
981,091
54.2
%
898,204
48.9
%
3.4
%
13.0
%
Commercial and industrial loans
106,990
5.7
%
105,217
5.8
%
105,212
5.7
%
1.7
%
1.7
%
Consumer loans
1,148
0.1
%
1,204
0.1
%
1,574
0.2
%
-4.7
%
-27.1
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,865,315
100.0
%
$
1,811,422
100.0
%
$
1,834,988
100.0
%
3.0
%
1.7
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(19,308)
(18,831)
(19,450)
Net deferred loan fees
(4,174)
(4,348)
(4,982)
Net Loans
$
1,841,833
$
1,788,243
$
1,810,556
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
378,694
20.0
%
$
324,717
17.9
%
$
324,307
17.0
%
16.6
%
16.8
%
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
119,407
6.3
%
123,231
6.8
%
139,780
7.3
%
-3.1
%
-14.6
%
Savings and NOW deposits
121,905
6.4
%
125,214
6.9
%
64,337
3.4
%
-2.6
%
89.5
%
Money market deposits
499,334
26.3
%
458,946
25.3
%
560,082
29.4
%
8.8
%
-10.8
%
Time deposit $250,000 or more
490,594
25.8
%
501,332
27.8
%
535,676
28.0
%
-2.1
%
-8.4
%
Time deposit less than $250,000
289,250
15.2
%
277,395
15.3
%
283,612
14.9
%
4.3
%
2.0
%
Total Deposits
$
1,899,184
100.0
%
$
1,810,835
100.0
%
$
1,907,794
100.0
%
4.9
%
-0.5
%
BORROWINGS:
Subordinated debt, net
$
69,936
100.0
%
$
69,837
100.0
%
$
73,039
100.0
%
0.1
%
-4.2
%
Total Borrowings
$
69,936
100.0
%
$
69,837
100.0
%
$
73,039
100.0
%
0.1
%
-4.2
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,969,120
$
1,880,672
$
1,980,833
4.7
%
-0.6
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,400,678
71.1
%
$
1,289,952
68.6
%
$
1,439,657
72.7
%
8.6
%
-2.7
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
498,506
25.3
%
520,883
27.7
%
468,137
23.6
%
-4.3
%
6.5
%
Subordinated debt, net (3)
69,936
3.6
%
69,837
3.7
%
73,039
3.7
%
0.1
%
-4.2
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,969,120
100.0
%
$
1,880,672
100.0
%
$
1,980,833
100.0
%
4.7
%
-0.6
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts. Excludes $145.2 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of December 31, 2025.
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended December 31, 2025
For the three months ended December 31, 2024
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,819,614
$
29,969
6.53
%
$
1,808,894
$
31,323
6.87
%
Securities:
Taxable
50,844
421
3.29
%
53,566
431
3.19
%
Tax-exempt
35,631
349
3.89
%
35,512
332
3.71
%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
1,044
10
3.80
%
1,272
15
4.68
%
Federal funds sold
127,376
1,198
3.73
%
262,323
3,088
4.67
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
2,034,509
$
31,947
6.23
%
$
2,161,567
$
35,189
6.46
%
Other assets
123,757
129,077
Total assets
$
2,158,266
$
2,290,644
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
125,673
$
1,064
3.36
%
$
231,496
$
2,612
4.48
%
Savings and NOW deposits
121,401
390
1.27
%
64,112
201
1.24
%
Money market deposits
467,891
4,246
3.60
%
514,235
5,475
4.22
%
Time deposits
786,801
8,244
4.16
%
809,924
10,003
4.90
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,501,766
$
13,944
3.68
%
$
1,619,767
$
18,291
4.48
%
Federal funds purchased
2
-
-
2
-
-
Subordinated debt, net
69,898
788
4.47
%
73,001
787
4.28
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,571,666
$
14,732
3.72
%
$
1,692,770
$
19,078
4.47
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
368,502
370,332
Total liabilities
$
1,940,168
$
2,063,102
Stockholders' Equity
218,098
227,542
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,158,266
$
2,290,644
Interest Rate Spread
2.51
%
1.99
%
Net Interest Income
$
17,215
$
16,111
Net Interest Margin
3.36
%
2.96
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the year ended December 31, 2025
For the year ended December 31, 2024
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,820,481
$
124,211
6.82
%
$
1,782,061
$
125,177
7.02
%
Securities:
Taxable
52,401
1,707
3.26
%
54,935
1,693
3.08
%
Tax-exempt
35,382
1,362
3.85
%
36,379
1,384
3.80
%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
1,216
54
4.44
%
815
41
5.03
%
Federal funds sold
111,144
4,540
4.08
%
136,258
6,611
4.85
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
2,020,624
$
131,874
6.53
%
$
2,010,448
$
134,906
6.71
%
Other assets
120,810
126,138
Total assets
$
2,141,434
$
2,136,586
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
117,493
$
4,187
3.56
%
$
181,109
$
8,661
4.78
%
Savings and NOW deposits
107,151
1,469
1.37
%
54,385
754
1.39
%
Money market deposit
486,945
18,852
3.87
%
464,400
21,386
4.61
%
Time deposits
785,378
34,239
4.36
%
748,938
37,364
4.99
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,496,967
$
58,747
3.92
%
$
1,448,832
$
68,165
4.70
%
Federal funds purchased
1,973
93
4.71
%
9,941
575
5.78
%
FHLB advances
-
-
-
820
46
5.61
%
Subordinated debt, net
71,223
3,203
4.50
%
72,852
3,255
4.47
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,570,163
$
62,043
3.95
%
$
1,532,445
$
72,041
4.70
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
358,146
379,510
Total liabilities
$
1,928,309
$
1,911,955
Stockholders' Equity
213,114
224,631
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,141,423
$
2,136,586
Interest Rate Spread
2.58
%
2.01
%
Net Interest Income
$
69,831
$
62,865
Net Interest Margin
3.46
%
3.13
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three
At or For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.46
$
(2.20)
$
1.76
$
(1.60)
Book value per common share
$
25.52
$
23.77
$
25.52
$
23.77
Tangible book value per common share (2)
$
25.52
$
23.77
$
25.52
$
23.77
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,564,723
7,603,318
7,652,504
7,606,391
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,496,571
7,603,765
7,496,571
7,603,765
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.75
%
(2.80)
%
0.73
%
(0.47)
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
7.37
%
(28.19)
%
7.33
%
(4.44)
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
7.31
%
(29.13)
%
7.24
%
(6.15)
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)
6.23
%
6.46
%
6.53
%
6.71
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)
3.72
%
4.47
%
3.95
%
4.70
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (2) (annualized)
2.51
%
1.99
%
2.58
%
2.01
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (2) (annualized)
3.36
%
2.96
%
3.46
%
3.13
%
Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.17
%
0.14
%
0.19
%
0.15
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.36
%
5.96
%
2.55
%
3.42
%
Efficiency ratio (3)
71.08
%
204.36
%
74.15
%
110.85
%
Allowance for Credit Losses
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
Beginning balance, ACL - loans
$
18,831
$
18,327
$
19,450
$
16,506
Add: recoveries
2
9
834
28
Less: charge-offs
-
(2,151)
(858)
(4,569)
Add: provision for credit losses - loans
475
3,265
(118)
7,485
Ending balance, ACL - loans
$
19,308
$
19,450
$
19,308
$
19,450
Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
$
482
$
145
$
287
$
1,009
Provision for unfunded commitments, net
(147)
142
48
(722)
Ending balance, RUC
$
335
$
287
$
335
$
287
Total allowance for credit losses
$
19,643
$
19,737
$
19,643
$
19,737
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans
1.04
%
1.06
%
1.04
%
1.06
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans
58.19
%
89.84
%
58.19
%
89.84
%
Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.46
%
0.00
%
0.25
%
Concentration Ratios
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
354.85
%
393.79
%
354.85
%
393.79
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
98.06
%
131.92
%
98.06
%
131.92
%
Past due and Non-performing Assets
Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans
0.98
%
0.00
%
0.98
%
0.00
%
Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
1.69
%
1.18
%
1.69
%
1.18
%
Other real estate owned, net
$
1,697
$
-
$
1,697
$
-
Non-performing loans
$
31,482
$
21,650
$
31,482
$
21,650
Non-performing assets to total assets
1.50
%
0.97
%
1.50
%
0.97
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.08
%
15.69
%
16.08
%
15.69
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.05
%
14.64
%
15.05
|
%
14.64
%
Leverage ratio
13.28
%
12.08
%
13.28
%
12.08
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.05
%
14.64
%
15.05
%
14.64
%
Other information
Common shares closing stock price
$
20.36
$
18.10
$
20.36
$
18.10
Tangible equity / tangible assets
9.88
%
9.33
%
9.88
%
9.33
%
Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)
10.11
%
9.21
%
9.95
%
9.80
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
174
204
174
204
Number of full service branch offices
6
6
6
6
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net interest margin (FTE)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
17,142
$
16,041
$
69,545
$
62,574
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
73
70
286
291
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
17,215
16,111
69,831
62,865
Average interest-earning assets
2,034,509
2,161,567
2,020,624
2,010,448
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.34
%
2.94
%
3.44
%
3.11
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.36
%
2.96
%
3.46
%
3.13
%
For the three months ended
For the year ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
Total interest income (GAAP)
$
31,874
$
35,119
$
131,588
$
134,615
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
73
70
286
291
Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
31,947
35,189
131,874
134,906
Average interest-earning assets
2,034,509
2,161,567
2,020,624
2,010,448
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)
6.22
%
6.45
%
6.51
%
6.70
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)
6.23
%
6.46
%
6.53
%
6.71
%
For the three months ended
For the year ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net interest spread (FTE)
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)
6.22
%
6.45
%
6.51
%
6.70
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)
6.23
%
6.46
%
6.53
%
6.71
%
Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)
3.72
%
4.47
%
3.95
%
4.70
%
Net interest spread (GAAP)
2.50
%
1.98
%
2.56
%
2.00
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)
2.51
%
1.99
%
2.58
%
2.01
%
For the three months ended
For the year ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Average tangible stockholders' equity
Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
218,098
$
227,542
$
213,114
$
224,631
Less: average intangible assets
-
(18,327)
-
(16,989)
Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
218,098
209,215
213,114
207,642
For the three months ended
For the year ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Average tangible assets
Total average assets (GAAP)
$
2,158,266
$
2,290,644
$
2,141,434
$
2,136,586
Less: average intangible assets
-
(18,327)
-
(16,989)
Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
2,158,266
2,272,317
2,141,434
2,119,597
