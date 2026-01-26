Copperhead Resources Inc. Completes Name Change and Provides Industry Update

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCPK: CUHRF) (FSE: X45) ("Deep Sea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases on January 20, 2026 and January 23, 2026, the Company has completed its name change to "Deep Sea Minerals Corp."



The Company's common shares (the "Shares") have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange today under the new stock symbol "SEAS" and under the new name of the Company. The new CUSIP is 24378A101 and the new ISIN number is CA24378A1012.

The name change reflects the Company's evolution and core focus on establishing a leading position in the deep sea critical minerals exploration sector, anchored by U.S. national security priorities, supporting the energy transition, and enabling critical minerals supply-chain independence.

STRATEGIC ALIGNMENT WITH GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN INDEPENDECE AND SHIFTING U.S. NATIONAL POLICIES

The Company's ongoing efforts to secure and advance underwater mining concessions come at a pivotal time when the U.S. government is emphasizing the importance of mineral independence to enhance national security. Deep-sea minerals represent one of the largest untapped sources of critical minerals required for modern life and technology - supporting national defense, clean and resilient energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation batteries. As the world enters a period of heightened geopolitical competition and economic uncertainty, access to secure, scalable, and reliable mineral supply is becoming an increasingly important strategic priority.

On January 21, 2026, the U.S. Government announced that it is pressing ahead on efforts to encourage U.S. exploration of the deep sea by accelerating exploration licensing and commercial recovery permitting for United States underwater mining companies. The Trump Administration's April, 2025 Executive Order directed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ("NOAA") to expedite mining permits under the Deep Seabed Hard Minerals Resource Act of 1980 and to establish a process for issuing permits along the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

The revisions establish a consolidated framework for the exploration license and commercial recovery permit application process, which is now in effect today. These changes align with the Company's strategic priorities and should enable Deep Sea to expedite its path towards securing underwater mineral rights.

Additionally, on January 22, 2026, NOAA also announced that it will be conducting a +30,000 square nautical mile hydrographic survey of the waters off American Samoa. The survey is expected to begin in February 2026 and is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's implementation of the U.S. Offshore Critical Minerals Mapping Plan as defined by President Trump's Executive Order 14285: Unleashing America's Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources.

Together, these recent favourable shifts in U.S. policy towards furthering its domestic underwater mining sector represent a strong opportunity for the Company to align itself with the U.S. Government's national security and critical minerals agendas. The Company will continue to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives in the U.S., and will seek to develop a framework for capital deployment in the sector that will enhance shareholder value over the long-term.

"The change of company direction positions our shareholders in an emerging sector with significant asymmetric value potential," said James Deckelman, CEO of Deep Seas. "This repositioning closely aligns our business with U.S. supply-chain-independence and national security imperatives."

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company's strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Listing Statement, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

