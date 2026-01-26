K Wave Media Completes Acquisition of Rabbit Walk

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Wave Media (NASDAQ: KWM ), a publicly traded media and entertainment company with a Bitcoin treasury, today announced the successful closing of its first acquisition since its Nasdaq listing in 2025. K Wave Media's acquisition of Rabbit Walk, a leading visual effects, AI powered advertising, and 3D content studio, strengthens K Wave Media's creative portfolio, broadens its global content distribution reach, and reinforces financial discipline through a tied share issuance structure.

Rabbit Walk generated $11.7 million in revenue in 2025, delivering a 22 percent compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2025 and EBIT margins of 8 to 19 percent during the same period. K Wave Media projects that Rabbit Walk will contribute approximately $15 million in revenue and $1.5 million in EBITDA in 2026. K Wave Media's revenue in 2024 was $58 million. The completed transaction marks a significant milestone in K Wave Media's growth strategy and significantly expands its creative and production capabilities.

As a result of the acquisition of Rabbit Walk, K Wave Media expects its revenues to increase by 25 to 30 percent over the next 12 months. The acquisition of Rabbit Walk also adds advanced visual effects, AI powered advertising, and 3D content production capabilities, along with an expanded global client roster that includes a 14-year relationship with Samsung Electronics and additional clients such as LG Electronics, TCL, and Hisense.

Closed Transaction Details:

Control Acquisition: Upon closing, K Wave Media acquired a 55 percent ownership stake and managerial control in Rabbit Walk through the issuance of 2,633,753 K Wave Media ordinary shares at a price of $2.50 per share.

Performance Based Contingent Equity: Approximately an additional 3 million shares, at a price of $2.50 per share, may be issued to acquire the remaining 45 percent of Rabbit Walk if Rabbit Walk achieves operating profit exceeding ?1.2 billion KRW (approximately $800,000 USD) in either 2025 or 2026. The final share count will be determined based on the prevailing KRW to U.S. dollar exchange rate at the time of issuance, if any. No additional shares will be issued if this profitability threshold is not met.

Founded in 2010, Rabbit Walk has built a strong reputation as a high end visual effects, AI powered advertising, and 3D content studio. Rabbit Walk has produced more than 1,400 commercials and brand films, including premium demo content for Samsung's ViewFinity S9 displays and advanced CGI and 8K live streaming productions.

Rabbit Walk serves a global client base of leading electronics and media brands, supported by long standing partnerships that underscore its creative excellence and technical depth.

"K Wave Media expects this transaction to be immediately accretive to our growth profile and to meaningfully strengthen our revenue base," said Ted Kim, CEO of K Wave Media. Mr. Kim continued: "With Rabbit Walk contributing a profitable, high growth business and a blue chip global client roster, we expect this acquisition to drive a 25 to 30 percent increase in K Wave Media's consolidated revenues over the next 12 months, while maintaining strong margins and disciplined capital allocation. Completing this acquisition marks the beginning of K Wave Media's strategic focus on strengthening its profitability and generating sustainable cash flow going forward as a publicly traded company."

??About K Wave Media

K Wave Media (KWM) is a publicly listed entertainment and Bitcoin treasury company dedicated to creating, distributing, and monetizing high-quality content across multiple platforms. Since going public in 2025, KWM has focused on strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, digital platforms, and digital asset treasury management.

About Rabbit Walk

Rabbit Walk is a leading 3D visual content studio headquartered in Gangnam, South Korea. Specializing in high-resolution CGI, demo content, and brand storytelling, Rabbit Walk has delivered over 1,400 projects for leading global brands, establishing itself as a trusted creative partner in the Korean entertainment and media industry.

