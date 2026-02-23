K Wave Media Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Requirement

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Wave Media (Nasdaq: KWM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company has received a notification letter ("Compliance Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), dated February 18, 2026, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum market value of listed securities ("MVLS") of $50,000,000 set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the "Rule").

On February 18, 2026, Nasdaq confirmed in the Compliance Notice that for the last 20 consecutive business days, from January 20, 2026, to February 17, 2026, the Company's market value of listed securities has been $50,000,000 or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Rule, and the matter is now closed.

The Company continues to actively monitor its compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements, including the previously disclosed minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media (KWM) is a publicly listed entertainment and Bitcoin treasury company dedicated to creating, distributing, and monetizing high-quality content across multiple platforms. Since going public in 2025, KWM has focused on strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, digital platforms, and digital asset treasury management.

