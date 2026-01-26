OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), announced today that its Security division has been awarded a contract to deliver multiple screening technologies for an upcoming major sporting event being held this winter in Europe. These systems will be utilized to screen people, baggage, and cargo, supporting a safe and seamless experience for athletes, officials, and fans from around the world.

"We are honored to help protect one of the world's most celebrated sporting events," said Ajay Mehra, President and CEO of OSI Systems. "Our leading security solutions are designed to meet the unique challenges of large-scale venues, combining advanced technology with flexibility to safeguard people and infrastructure while preserving the spirit of global competition."

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Security, Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Its Security division delivers advanced inspection systems, turnkey screening solutions, and comprehensive support services to protect people and infrastructure. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment serves as a global supplier of high-performance optoelectronic solutions and precision manufacturing services for leading OEMs. The Healthcare segment focuses on patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and related services to enhance clinical care and patient outcomes. Serving over 170 countries, OSI Systems strategically positions its sales, service, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities worldwide to provide fast and efficient delivery and support. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

