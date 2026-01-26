Anzeige
HCLTech recognized as the 'Innovation Award' winner of the 2025 Ericsson Supplier Awards

NOIDA, India and LONDON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH.NS) (BSE: HCLTECH.BO), a leading global technology company, today announced that it has been recognized by Ericsson as the 'Innovation Award' winner in the 2025 Ericsson Supplier Awards. The award has been given in recognition of HCLTech's contribution to enhancing Ericsson's operational efficiency through AI-driven capabilities and automation.

HCLTech Logo

HCLTech was selected from Ericsson's supplier ecosystem for its support in Ericsson's journey toward zero-touch operations. Through a multi-year collaboration focused on AI, automation, and cloud migration, the companies have worked together to enhance operational stability and scalability. Key aspects of this partnership include supporting user environments globally and managing critical infrastructure and applications to drive efficiency.

Apoorv Iyer, Head of GenAI/AI Practice at HCLTech, said, "At HCLTech, we are redefining AI leadership by driving end-to-end innovation - from silicon to cloud - delivering scalable solutions and fostering responsible ecosystems. Our vision goes beyond adopting AI; we aim to transform industries with scalability, speed and measurable impact. Being recognized as the winner of the 2025 Ericsson Supplier Awards - Innovation Award affirms our commitment to creating value. We sincerely thank the Ericsson leadership for this honor and look forward to deepening our collaboration as Ericsson continues to lead technological advancements in the telecom sector."

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,300 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2025 totaled $14.5 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For more information, please contact:
Meredith Bucaro, Americas
meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, Europe
elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APAC
james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East and Africa
nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648325/HCLTech_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hcltech-recognized-as-the-innovation-award-winner-of-the-2025-ericsson-supplier-awards-302669964.html

