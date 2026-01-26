Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Mr. Jason Reid has been appointed Special Advisor of CleanTech to help start up the Company's fluorspar project in Kentucky.

Mr. Reid is a seasoned mining executive with over two decades of experience in corporate leadership, capital markets, mine building and profitable mine operations. Mr. Reid serves as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of Fortitude Gold Corporation, a gold producer in the state of Nevada, USA. Fortitude Gold was spun out of Gold Resource Corporation. Under Mr. Reid's tenure, he was part of the management team that grew the company from an exploration stage company, to making discoveries, engineering and financing projects, mine building, commissioning and operating profitable mines in Mexico. He was later part of a management team that built and currently operates three mines in Nevada, USA. Mr. Reid's industry accomplishments include over a decade of production, over 10 consecutive years of profitability, generated over US$1 billion in revenue, and returned in excess of US$115 million cash to shareholders through dividends.

John Lee, CleanTech's CEO commented: "I have known Jason for 4 years. He is a proven mine builder of both underground and open pit mines and integral to our team to bring fluorspar production back in the US at the earliest time frame possible. Fluorspar is a critical mineral and essential in nuclear enrichment, lithium batteries, and semiconductor manufacturing; all of which are key to exponentially expand artificial intelligence."

Concurrent with the appointment and in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, the Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Reid. The Options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.27.

CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on discovering, producing, and supplying critical mineral resources from within and to the United States. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historic Fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

