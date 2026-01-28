Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed James Rodriguez de Castro to join the Company in an advisory capacity.

Mr. Rodriguez de Castro is a mining executive and the founder of Mongolian Minerals Pte Ltd., with a focus on developing fluorspar projects in Mongolia. He brings over 15 years of fluorspar industry experience to CleanTech and will introduce the Company to the fluorspar supply-chain, expand its consumer network, and provide expertise on fluorspar extraction and processing. Fluorspar is a critical mineral and is essential in nuclear enrichment, battery electrolytes, and semiconductor manufacturing, all of which are key to the growth of artificial intelligence market. Mr. Rodriguez de Castro holds a physics degree from the University of Oxford and has an extensive background spanning mining development and finance.

CleanTech continues to assemble a technical and industry team encompassing geology, mining, processing, and permitting as the Company accelerates its fluorspar mining projects to production in the prospective Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District.

In connection with the appointment and in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, the Company has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Rodriguez de Castro. The Options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of 0.31 per option.

CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on discovering, producing, and supplying critical mineral resources from within and to the United States. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historic Fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechvanadium.com.

CLEANTECH VANADIUM MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Lee

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281932

Source: CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.