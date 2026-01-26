Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Alaros Exploration Inc. ("Alaros" or the "Company"). The Delta, B.C.-based Company's common shares were listed on the CSE today following the exercise of special warrants that were previously issued in a series of offerings between 2021 and 2025. The ticker symbol is ALAR.

Alaros has an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Birk Creek property in British Columbia. The property consists of 13 claims covering nearly 2,800 hectares, and is located approximately 82 kilometres northeast of Kamloops. Historic exploration activity at the site has identified volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization. VMS deposits are important sources of precious and base metals. Alaros plans to complete a Phase 1 exploration program at the property, consistent with the recommendation in a technical report issued last year.

"We are pleased to welcome Alaros Exploration to the Canadian Securities Exchange," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Marketing and Communications. "Market conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for early-stage mineral exploration, and we are excited to see many promising new junior mining companies going public in this environment and choosing to list on the CSE."

"We are pleased to complete our listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and look forward to advancing our exploration programs at the Birk Creek Property," said Alex Norton, CEO of Alaros Exploration. "We believe the CSE provides an efficient platform to support our growth and capital markets strategy."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

X (Twitter): https://x.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281292

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)