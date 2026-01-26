Anzeige
Montag, 26.01.2026
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
WKN: A40M0P | ISIN: CA8282293023
Frankfurt
26.01.26 | 16:51
0,222 Euro
+1,83 % +0,004
ACCESS Newswire
26.01.2026 15:38 Uhr
Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce Announces Director and Officer Resignation

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company")(TSXV:SSE) announces that Greg Davison, P.Geo. has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company and the Vice-President, Exploration role, effective January 23, 2026.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Davison for his contributions to the Company since 2017 and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company. The Company's exploration portfolio now includes:

  • Jackie Au-Ag Project - Early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located <10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico

  • Pino de Plata Ag Project - High-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.
Kevin O'Connor, Director
1-312-509-5972

info@silverspruceresources.com
www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-spruce-announces-director-and-officer-resignation-1130577

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
