Montag, 26.01.2026
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
WKN: 923064 | ISIN: SE0000565228 | Ticker-Symbol: 9KF
Frankfurt
26.01.26 | 08:25
0,812 Euro
+1,00 % +0,008
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDSONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDSONA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8240,87817:09
26.01.2026 13:30 Uhr
Midsona AB: Midsona appoints new CFO

Midsona AB (publ) has appointed Niclas Lundin as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Niclas Lundin will assume the position on 1 March 2026 and will become a member of the Group Management Team. Midsona's current CFO, Max Bokander, will leave Midsona on 31 March.

Niclas Lundin, born in 1972, most recently comes from Danir Group where he has had a combined role as CFO of the Group and CEO of the parent company. Prior to that, he held several senior finance positions, including as CFO at Skånemejerier. Niclas Lundin holds a Master's degree in Accounting from Lund University and has previously been an authorised public accountant.

"We are very pleased to welcome Niclas to Midsona. He brings a strong background in financial management and business development in growth oriented environments, combined with solid experience from both operational and strategic roles, amongst others within the food industry. This makes him well equipped to support the execution of our strategy and the company's continued development," says Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO of Midsona.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Mobile: +46 768 46 20 46
Mobile: +46 708 65 13 64
E-mail: max.bokander@midsona.com

ABOUT MIDSONA
Midsona develops and markets strong brands within health and well-being, with products that help people live a healthier and more sustainable life, with an increased understanding of the origin of the raw material and with transparency as to the content. The Midsona share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information www.midsona.com.

