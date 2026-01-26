TaxBandits Partners with Pitney Bowes to Streamline Postal Mailing of 1099, W-2, 1042-S, and ACA Recipient Copies

Two industry leaders unite to elevate tax form distribution with unmatched reliability and security.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / TaxBandits, the leading IRS- authorized efile provider and end-to-end compliance solution for information returns, has announced a strategic partnership with Pitney Bowes, a global leader in shipping and mailing solutions.

This collaboration streamlines the process of printing and mailing recipient copies of 1099, W-2, 1042-S, 5498, and ACA forms, offering an end-to-end compliance solution for businesses, enterprises, and tax professionals ahead of the February 2 deadline.

When asked about the significance of this partnership, Naga Palanisamy, President and CEO of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits, said,"Quality is at the core of everything we do at TaxBandits . This partnership with Pitney Bowes enhances our ability to deliver recipient copies securely, accurately, and promptly, even at peak filing deadlines. This furthers the Bandit Commitment to ensure the right outcome for our clients, in every aspect of the filing, including distribution."

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc . is a trusted global leader in providing innovative shipping, mailing, and digital transformation solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a rich history spanning more than 100 years, Pitney Bowes helps companies navigate the complexities of modern commerce through cutting-edge technologies in logistics, address verification, and direct mail.

Key Features of TaxBandits' Postal Mailing Powered by Pitney Bowes

Best In Class Delivery: With Pitney Bowes, mailings are processed from secure production facilities within their high-volume print network. Clients can rest assured that their mailings are being handled by the most advanced print network in the country.

Superior Security: TaxBandits implements encryption of all data in transit and at rest. Likewise, Pitney Bowes provides the highest level of data integrity and security, including SSAE16, HIPAA, and PCI compliance.

End-to-End Mailing: TaxBandits manages the entire process of printing and mailing both domestic and international recipient forms.

Accurate Address Validation: Enhanced address verification against the USPS records and NCOA (National Change of Address) database increases delivery success rates.

Real-Time Tracking: Clients receive updates and tracking information for each mailing through the TaxBandits platform, from printing to delivery.

No Surge Fees: With no seasonal price hikes, users can access stable, reliable pricing for postal mailing services.

TaxBandits' Postal Mailing Service is available immediately for all supported forms. Clients can enable the service directly from the TaxBandits platform and have their forms mailed quickly and efficiently in time for the February 2 deadline.

For more information about the TaxBandits-Pitney Bowes partnership, visit the TaxBandits website at https://www.taxbandits.com/features/postal-mailing-service/ .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2-certified, and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, enterprises, and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C, and W-9.

For high-volume filers and software providers, TaxBandits API enables seamless automation of tax forms right from the existing systems.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Vice President of Operations Charles Hardy at charles@spanenterprises.com .

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/taxbandits-partners-with-pitney-bowes-to-streamline-postal-mailin-1130653