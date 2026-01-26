Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown", "Railtown AI", or the "Company") a leader in AI developer tools and agentic frameworks, is pleased to announce the launch of Railengine, its real-time, event-based ingestion engine, a core component of the Company's end-to-end AI agent development platform (the "Platform"). Railengine allows AI agents to ingest and act on streaming data in real time, advancing beyond traditional batch processing to deliver richer, context-aware insights and responses across complex enterprise environments. Combined with Railtown's Railtracks Agent Development Kit (ADK) and Conductr agent observability tool, Railtown has produced a platform that enables developers to build, deploy, and manage intelligent AI agents at scale.

Railengine Provides agents instant access to context-rich, searchable enterprise knowledge, enabling developers to launch advanced RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) workflows, automation, and agent runs while leveraging pre-built SaaS Data Connectors for seamless integration, semantic search, and intelligent automation. www.railengine.ai.

The Railtracks ADK offers developers a Python-native framework to design, orchestrate, and deploy autonomous AI agents with prebuilt integrations, execution tracing, and orchestration tools that support real world, multi-stage agent workflows. www.railtracks.org.

Conductr Railtown's observability tool, provides developers and operations teams with end-to-end visibility into agent behaviour, performance metrics, resource utilization, and reasoning paths enabling debugging, optimization, and secure, efficient deployments. www.conductr.ai.

"With this launch, Railtown delivers a complete Agent Development Platform, from real-time data ingestion through agent creation and observability," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown. "The Platform equips developers with the tools to build agents that act on live data streams while giving teams the insights and controls they need to operate with confidence."

Strategic Integration with AI Partnerships and Canadian Sovereign AI Ecosystem

Building on Railtown's acquisition of AI Partnerships Corp., the Company expects to integrate the Platform into the AI Partnerships global affiliate ecosystem, giving more than 180 AI solution provider affiliates access to Railtown's tools to rapidly build and deploy production-ready AI agents across industries.

This integration will support Canadian sovereign computing and secure deployment, enabling affiliates and their customers to develop Canadian truly Sovereign AI Agents that meet stringent data residency, privacy, and compliance requirements while remaining fully controlled within Canada.

Canadian Compute and Hosting

The Railtown Platform, powered by TELUS's sovereign GPU infrastructure and Uniserve's hosting, provides developers with a complete, Canadian-resident environment for agent development.

By leveraging high-performance Canadian infrastructure, Railtown enables affiliates and their customers to deploy truly Sovereign AI Agents that meet stringent data residency, privacy, and compliance requirements.

Canadian Companies and Developers

In the combination of Railtown's agent development platform, TELUS' sovereign GPU infrastructure, and Uniserve's Canadian hosting and managed services, will provide developers across Canada an end-to-end Canadian Sovereign AI Agent Development & Deployment Service, from data ingestion and agent design to secure compute, observability, and operational deployment. This ecosystem will support enterprise, government, and partner customers looking for secure, scalable, and sovereign AI solutions without reliance on foreign compute infrastructure.

The launch and ecosystem enhance Railtown's ability to provide a scalable, production-ready foundation for industrial grade agentic AI unlocking broad access to innovative agent technologies while reinforcing Canada's leadership in secure AI infrastructure and innovation.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. builds AI developer tools and agentic frameworks that power the next generation of intelligent applications. Its Platform - including real-time ingestion (Railengine), agent development frameworks (Railtracks ADK), and advanced observability (Conductr) - helps teams build, deploy, and operate AI agents with confidence and at scale.

For more information, visit www.railtown.ai.

