

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets closed mixed on Monday after a choppy ride, even as most of the other markets in the region posted strong gains.



Investors assessed geopolitical news, a potential U.S. government shutdown, and U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that his administration would impose a 100% tariff on Canada if it strikes a trade deal with China.



The mood in the markets remained a bit cautious with investors looking ahead to the monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve, due on Wednesday.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.2%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX edged up 0.05% and 0.13%, respectively. France's CAC 40 ended down by 0.15%, while Switzerland's SMI edged lower by 0.04%.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed higher.



Netherlands and Russia ended weak, while Ireland closed flat.



Mining stocks turned in a fine performance in the UK market, Fresnillo surged 6.72%, Antofagasta climbed 5.3%, Antofagasta rallied 4% and Endeavour Mining gained 3.1%. Anglo American Plc closed with a gain of 2.1% and Rio Tinto ended 1.52% up.



Segro gained more than 3%. Pershing Square Holdings moved up 2.1%. Mondi, United Utilities, M&G, Weir Group, GSK, SSE, Severn Trent, Prudential, Kingfisher, The Sage Group, JD Sports Fashion, AstraZeneca and Lloyds Banking Group gained 1.3 to 2%.



3i Group ended down 4.8%. Autotrader Group, Experian, BT Group, BAE Systems, Ashtead Group, LSEG and St. James's Place lost 2 to 3.4%.



In the German market, Bayer jumped nearly 4%. Gea Group gained 3.2%, while E.ON and Adidas both closed by about 2.3%. SAP, Commerzbank, Symrise, RWE, Henkel and Qiagen also ended higher.



Rheinmetall tumbled 2%. Zalando, Daimler Truck Holding, MTU Aero Engines and Volkswagen lost 1 to 1.6%.



In the French market, Societe Generale, TotalEnergies, Orange, Veolia Environment, Credit Agricole and Engie gained 1.4 to 2.1%. Unbial Rodamco and Saint Gobain also ended notably higher.



Shares of food giant Danone slipped 2.3% after the company announced it was recalling specific baby formula batches in targeted markets.



EssilorLuxottica, STMicroElectronics, Airbus, Stellantis, Michelin, Thales and ArcelorMittal closed down by 1 to 3.2%.



In economic news, Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index remained unchanged at 87.6 in January 2026, holding near its lowest level since May 2025 and below market expectations of 88.1. The Current Conditions index inched up to 85.7 from 85.6, while the Expectations index slipped to 89.5 from 89.7.



