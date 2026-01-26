WSB Global, LLC: Reddit Lawyers Force Founder to Redact "WallStreetBets" From Miami Event

A major Miami conference becomes the first known case of a social media company enforcing trademark control over a user-created community

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Jaime Rogozinski, the founder of WallStreetBets, announced today that the upcoming Miami conference has been renamed [REDACTED] Live following legal threats from Reddit, Inc.

While thousands of crypto groups, Telegram channels, Discord servers, and financial influencers continue to monetize the "WallStreetBets" name daily without consequence, Reddit's legal team has decided that its single greatest threat is the founder himself meeting with the community in real life.

After years of litigation, courts ultimately sided with Reddit in a decision now referred to as the "Rogozinski Ruling," a precedent that grants platforms broad authority to assert trademark ownership over user-created communities. That ruling now forms the basis for Reddit's demand that the words "WallStreetBets" be physically removed from the event.

"They aren't afraid of the name being used," said Rogozinski. "If they were, they'd have to sue the internet. What they're afraid of is the creator hanging out with his creation. They're afraid of the community's independence. And they're afraid it's evolved into something bigger than a subreddit."

The irony is difficult to ignore. The original subreddit counts around three million subscribers, while conservative estimates place more than seven million WallStreetBets participants spread across other platforms. For a movement that built its reputation confronting corporate overreach, Reddit's decision to extend its authority beyond the confines of its web-based platform, reaching into real-world gatherings to police culture it did not create, risks stirring a hornet's nest with a long memory and a track record of collective action.

The event formerly known as WallStreetBets Live, will proceed as scheduled on January 28-30 in Miami. In compliance with Reddit's demands, all references to the name will be physically redacted on-site.

"Reddit's lawyers did one thing right," Rogozinski continued. "They proved exactly why we need a decentralized future. This event has become a live case study in what's broken about modern social media. Platforms can deplatform creators, and now, with courts backing them, they can appropriate what users build."

He added, "Reddit claims my presence 'falsely suggests their sponsorship.' Let me be clear: Reddit is not sponsoring this event. They're afraid of it."

Contrary to Reddit's claims in its cease-and-desist, the Miami gathering is not the product of a single individual. Like many community-driven meetups before it, the event emerged organically through the efforts of WallStreetBets enthusiasts, organizers, and independent partners who believed the community deserved a space beyond the internet. Rogozinski's involvement reflects support for those initiatives, not ownership of them, even as that support has now drawn legal scrutiny.

"By [REDACTED]ing the founder," Rogozinski said, "Reddit is sending a message to creators everywhere: build here, but don't expect to own what you create. Innovate somewhere else. Fortunately for this community, movements aren't owned by platforms. They're held together by culture, shared experience, and common goals."

