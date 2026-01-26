

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent fall to lower levels Monday morning, the Switzerland market languished in negative territory till the penultimate hour of the day's session before staging a marginal recovery.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 13,059.31, climbed to 13,164.20 before settling at 13,142.02, down 5.11 points or 0.04% from previous close.



Worries about trade following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that his administration will impose a 100% tariff on Canada if its strikes a trade deal with China hurt sentiment a bit. Also, investors were cautious, looking ahead to the monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.



Julius Baer, Partners Group, Sandoz Group and Kuehne + Nagel lost 1.4 to 1.7%. Richemont ended lower by about 1.25%.



SGS, Nestle, Alcon, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance, Amrize, Lonza Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Swisscom and Sonova closed down by 0.4 to 1%.



Holcim moved up 1.4%. ABB and Logitech International, both moved up by a little over 1%. Roche Holding ended 0.7% up, while UBS Group gained 0.4%.



